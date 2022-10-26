Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 279,702 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Kidnapping Offense: 3600 Block of Hayes Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in a Kidnapping offense that occurred on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in the 3600 block of Hayes Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 11:11 am, uniformed patrol officers from the Sixth District were dispatched to a residence, at the listed location, for an investigate the trouble call for service. Officers made contact with a male subject, who was inside of the residence, who refused to open the door. A barricade was declared and members of MPD’s Emergency Response Team responded to the scene. Members of ERT negotiated a peaceful surrender and the suspect exited the residence with no injuries reported.

 

The detectives’ investigation revealed that the suspect assaulted the victim and would not allow the victim to leave the residence. This offense was determined to be domestic in nature.

 

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 26-year-old Malik Bowden, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping and Simple Assault.

 

###

 

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Kidnapping Offense: 3600 Block of Hayes Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.