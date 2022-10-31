HER: A Micro-Série lands distribution deal with Open Television (OTV), and is set to release worldwide this Thursday

HER: a micro-serie launches on OTV

A new digital LGBT micro series navigates its way to your mobile, computer devices and TV Screens.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HER: a micro-série is an award-winning 2022 micro-TV series assembled by an outstanding award-winning team. Directed by Brigid Turner, created & written by Angelia Jackson, and produced by Ephraim 'Fetti' Benton who also produced "Dope King" earlier this summer.

The Brigid Turner series made its world premiere this summer at the Inaugural Black Girls Rock Film Festival and will be distributed by Open Television (OTV), an Emmy-nominated non-profit platform for intersectional television based in Chicago. This is a major accomplishment fresh off the heels of a strategic seven film festival run that included Queen City Film Festival, Lafemme International Film Festival, Chelsea Film Festival and the 34th Annual NewFest Film Festival. HER: a micro-série, also won the "Best Web Series" award at the 2022 Baltimore International Black Film Festival.

HER: a micro-série stars Imani Brammer and is a Dramedy about a Black bisexual Woman who struggles with high functioning depression as she navigates her late twenties. Imani finds escape through dance, dating apps, family, and friends.

Produced by Skeem’aholic Society. Benton says " This highly anticipated micro series has a TV pilot on stand-by and is currently being developed into a half hour Dramedy. We created the one season micro series for marketing purposes that will help us target and build its audience organically. Many people can relate to these authentic characters and stories that deal with love, self-identity, judgment, depression, and real discussion and issues within the LGBT community."

HER: a micro-série is scheduled to be released on Open Television (OTV) on November 3, 2022. You can subscribe and watch the trailer at the link below.

http://watch.weareo.tv/her-a-micro-serie

About OTV

OTV | Open Television is an Emmy-nominated nonprofit platform for intersectional television, with artists and their creative visions at the center. In 2015, this non-profit distribution platform that supports artists and communities marginalized by their race, gender, sexuality, class, religion, disability or nationality began as part of an ongoing research project at Northwestern University. In addition to providing a network of care to foster the entire trajectory of a creative project from inception to release, OTV also offers connectivity, financing and consultation throughout. This is all to bring the stories of our time that are often underrepresented or missing from TV to the public.

For press inquiries, interviews and journalists interested in reviewing the micro tv series should contact Angelia.

