Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - October 27, 2022

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.

The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more. Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular e-Newsletters. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, videos and more.

Top news is courtesy of University of British Columbia. Structural engineer Dr. Lisa Tobber, an assistant professor in the School of Engineering within UBC's Faculty of Applied Science leads a research group that is advancing knowledge of how to design and construct disaster-resilient buildings. She is particularly interested in concrete – a material of choice in high-rise buildings for its durability and versatility.

The top video this week is courtesy of Quantum Tech HD who gives us a review of new building technologies from around the world.
More content shares from members include:

• OnTraccr Technologies - 6 Ways to Prevent Construction Delays
• Bridgit - Scope of work in construction: a complete guide and examples
• WALKING FLOOR International / Canada - WALKING FLOOR® Contractor Unloading System Simplifies Winter Maintenance
• Skyline Group - Get a Virtual Rooftop Safety Audit
• Nesbitt Training - The Importance of Catching up with your People
• Diversified Communications - DroneDeploy Announces Acquisition of StructionSite
• STACK Construction Technologies - Where Is My Stuff? Find – and Use – Your Construction Data From Anywhere
• Sustainable Buildings Canada - SBC’s The Greenroom Podcast: Episode 2 Teaser

About

Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community.

Our network includes thousands of construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.

