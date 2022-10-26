A Fairy With A Sad Story Awaits Readers in This Valuable Children’s Book
Randi McKinnon tells a wonderful tale full of fantasy a kid could ever ask forYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Randi McKinnon grew up with her grandparents in Norway, where her grandparents shared stories to keep her out of boredom during the winter, as they could only stay indoors because of the gloomy days and nights. The Magic Stones, a book that she has beautifully authored, is a recollection of her memory of one of those winter nights.
The Magic Stones tells the story of how Molly and Pete finally found the cave that their fathers had been talking about. A fairy approached them and told them about the ferocious dragon and why they were inside the cave. Suddenly, a teardrop fell from her cheek, and, to their surprise, it immediately became a precious-looking pebble!
With the whimsical mise en scène that McKinnon has set and the valuable lessons that come with it, this read can definitely be enjoyed by the young ones (or the young once!)
Randi McKinnon immigrated to the US in 1959 and kept the stories of her grandparents with her wherever she went. After retiring from the food and hospitality industry, she followed her heart’s desire for writing and enrolled in a course in children's literature at the Institute of Children's Literature.
The Magic Stones is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital bookstores in both paperback and hardcover editions. McKinnon’s other book, Katie and the Troll Queen is also up for grabs! Check out her website for more information at https://randinmckinnonbooks.com/.
