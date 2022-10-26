Magic, mystery, and family
Randi McKinnon tells a legend about a magical fairy and its special abilityYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children and children at heart will enjoy this book by Randi McKinnon about the dreams she had as a young child about fairies. Her book, The Magic Stones, tells a tale of two friends going on an adventure.
The plot starts with a cave that was never known to exist, only in myths, suddenly appearing. Long hikes and short meal breaks with some fruits like strawberries were what Molly and Pete encountered as they moved forward to find that cave that both of their fathers had been telling them about.
In this adventurous pursuit that Molly and Pete have along the way, readers are in for a delight as McKinnon tells a story of friendship and values that surpass the world of fairies who created the magic stones.
Randi McKinnon was raised in a tiny Norwegian community before immigrating to the United States in 1959. While still living in Norway, winter keeps her indoors because of the lengthy, gloomy days and evenings. Her grandmother would tell all kinds of short stories that she became fond of and eventually gave her the inspiration to enroll in a short course in Children’s Literature after retiring from being a professional chef and baker.
Readers who seek a whimsical journey through pages definitely shouldn't miss this book! The story is wonderful to share with your family and loved ones because Molly and Pete learn moral lessons along their way.
Both paperback and hardcover editions of The Magic Stones are available on Amazon. Visit the author's website at https://randinmckinnonbooks.com/ to learn more about her and her other publications.
