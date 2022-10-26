DMV News You Can Use for October 2022

A Message from Director Robinson

October is Pedestrian Safety Month and as the days become shorter, with less daylight, it's important that drivers in our beautiful city take extra caution while commuting during morning and evening rush hours, particularly in areas with high pedestrian traffic.

Speaking of Pedestrian Safety Month, in this month's newsletter, please be sure to read our Vision Zero article where we provide some great tips for both drivers and walkers to help keep pedestrians safe. By following the basics of pedestrian safety, we can all make the District a safer place to live and work.

October is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we include a reminder in this month's edition that Breast Cancer Awareness tags are available at all DC DMV Service Centers. Note the yearly display fee for the specialty tags supports breast cancer prevention and treatment.

Finally, for those new drivers seeking a DC driver license, read on to learn about the new virtual knowledge test option DC DMV is now offering. You can now take the knowledge test from a location of your choosing! The virtual tests are securely administered by a network of certified professional proctors.

As a reminder, please join me for our DC DMV Live Chat the first Thursday of each month. I'll be online for a full hour to respond in real-time to any of your DC DMV-related questions. Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, November 3 at 12 p.m.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Enjoy and stay safe!