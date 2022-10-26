Wednesday, October 26

EPA awarding nearly $1 billion to schools for electric buses

Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program. Vice President Kamala Harris and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan are set to announce the grant awards Wednesday in Seattle. The new, mostly electric school buses will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money and better protect children’s health, the White House said. Continue reading at The Associated Press. (Jacquelyn Martin)

Climate warming methane emissions rising faster than ever, study says

The amount of methane in the atmosphere is racing ahead at an accelerating pace, according to a study by the World Meteorological Organization, threatening to undermine efforts to slow climate change. The WMO’s Greenhouse Gas Bulletin said that “global emissions have rebounded since the COVID-related lockdowns” and that the increases in methane levels in 2020 and 2021 were the largest since systematic record keeping began in 1983. “Methane concentrations are not just rising, they’re rising faster than ever,” said Rob Jackson, a professor of Earth system science at Stanford University. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (David Goldman)

Why aren’t clergy members obligated to report abuse in WA?

In Washington, clergy — unlike teachers, physicians and law enforcement — were not listed as mandatory reporters of child abuse or neglect. [Former Rep. Mary Lou] Dickerson, D-Seattle, introduced a bill that would have changed that. But each attempt failed. The closest any version came was in 2005, when a bill that would have compelled clergy to report sexual abuse passed the state House unanimously. However, a watered-down version still couldn’t make it out of a state Senate committee. No similar bill has been proposed since. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Erick Doxey)

Associated Press

Aberdeen Daily World

Bellevue Reporter

Capital Press

Columbian

The Daily News

Everett Herald

Journal of the San Juan Islands

News Tribune

Olympian

Peninsula Daily News

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle Times

Skagit Valley Herald

Spokesman Review

Tri-City Herald

Washington Post

Yakima Herald-Republic

KING 5 TV (NBC)

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

KNKX Public Radio

KUOW Public Radio

KXLY (ABC)

Crosscut

MyNorthwest

West Seattle Blog

