Girls Design Tomorrow is a Sweet Creative Gig for Talented Middle School Girls
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created Girls Design Tomorrow a Super Sweet Gig for Talented Middle School Girls #girlsdesigntomorrow #sweetgirlsgig www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created Girls Design Tomorrow a Super Sweet Gig for Talented Middle School Girls #girlsdesigntomorrow #sweetgirlsgig www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created a meaningful mentoring work program for sweet kids; that employs talented moms for fun fullfilling part-time jobs.
It's A Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good created Girls Design Tomorrow. The sweetest creative gig for middle school girls (who love be architects, engineers, and fashion designers too); specifically designed for parents passionate about preparing kids for life.
Parents participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help their kids land a sweet gig; that teaches positive values and success habits.
Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund the paid gig for 1 year; and employs talented sweet moms to deliver personal mentoring.
Moms who land the sweet part-time gig have had kids who successfully participated in The Sweetest Gigs.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "On Our Sweet Gigs; Girls Discover Their Purpose + Ignite Their Passion + We Inspire Them to Play! We limit the number of girls on the gigs to deliver a meaningful and purpose driven mentoring experience."
About
Want to help your kids land a sweet gig? We are adding just 10 talented kids in Spring 2023. Our aim is to deliver an impactful and personal (1 on 1) experience that will make a lasting difference in your kid’s life. To learn more visit www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
3 Sweet Gigs are available for 2023; creative gigs for 5th Graders who love treats (open to boys and girls), For Middle School Girls www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com and www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
Love to Celebrate Women and Party for Good? We do too. Participate in Recruiting for Good's meaningful referral program to earn The Sweetest Rewards; Celebrate Women's Day in LA with Your Daughter (or BFF) enjoy (Beauty+Foodie+Shopping Reward) and help support a local sweet girl cause (Donation Given by Recruiting for Good) to learn how to earn your Women's Day Party for Good visit www.ASweetDayinLA.com; must participate before December 31st, 2022.
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
The Goodie Foodie Club is perfect for like-minded parents who love to prepare their kids for life. Recruiting for Good and The Sweetest Gigs, Founder with a team of moms (whose kids successfully completed The Sweetest Gigs) deliver a fun fulfilling thoughtful work program for talented kids (it will feel like a real job experience). Kids will learn habits and values by completing meaningful creative gigs throughout the year.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn