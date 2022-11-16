CorkageFee Expands App to Include Restaurant Directory and Promotions
PROVIDING AN ADDITIONAL REVENUE STREAM TO RESTAURANTS, CORKAGE FEE NOW FEATURES RESTAURANTS TO CUSTOMERS WHO MIGHT HAVE JUST STAYED HOME
A CorkageFee user may prefer to just stay home instead of going out to a restaurant that does not serve the wine they prefer.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CorkageFee recently launched an online directory for restaurants, wineries, wine clubs, wine and liquor stores, online retailers, and businesses selling products and services to the wine consumers. For a low annual fee of $99/year for restaurants, those businesses appearing in the directory reach lovers of wine through the application, CorkageFee's popular online blog and social media.
— Adrian Esquivel, Founder, CorkageFee
BYOW Restaurants featured in the CorkageFee directory benefit from being just a click away from a wine-lover doing their research. Restaurants can verify the accuracy of user posts, receive an Owner Verified badge, create a full profile, list specials & promotions, link to make reservations, upload the wine list, appear in map results, a listing in the directory and a click-to-call button with directions.
“The CorkageFee user is quite unique. They are an untapped market for restaurants. A CorkageFee user may prefer to just stay home instead of going out to a restaurant that does not serve the wine they prefer. Some savvy restaurant owners have even started offering free corkage fees on their slow weekday evenings.” Explains Adrian Esquivel, Corkage Fee Founder, “Additionally, the Corkage Fee user is generally quite loyal. They appreciate a place that will accommodate their requests. New customers are great but loyal customers are priceless.”
In addition to the ability to peruse participating dining establishments, CorkageFee allows wine enthusiasts to call, get directions and search a nearby store or wineries’ profile for new wines. The CorkageFee community also gives users the opportunity to add and verify corkage fees, review and rate both their dining and wine experience at participating restaurants, upload images of a restaurant’s wine list, and even arrange a safe ride home through Uber.
CorkageFee also makes it easy for its users to explore and subscribe to some of the best wine clubs, discover nearby wine shops on the way to dinner or visit a winery on their next trip. In addition to the features found on the app, CorkageFee’s online wine blog offers wine tips, reviews, and pairing recommendations that complement its community feel. Establishments interested in being listed in the directory can visit https://corkagefee.com/feature-your-business/ to find out more.
CorkageFee is designed and developed by TECKpert, a Miami-based technology consulting and staff augmentation firm, and is available for free on the Apple app store today.
For more information, please visit www.corkagefee.com , email media@corkagefee.com.
About CorkageFee
The CorkageFee app serves as a restaurant guide for wine enthusiasts. It is designed as a community where users can share corkage fees for all of their favorite dining spots. We recognized a high demand for corkage fee information, but no centralized place to discover local BYOW policies. The CorkageFee app gives you access to corkage fees for all your favorite restaurants. Download the app to be a part of our wine community.
About TECKpert
TECKpert is a minority-owned, small business designated, tech consulting and staff augmentation business providing solutions to supplement or build technical teams. Since 2009, our highly skilled digital talent has implemented transformational solutions for a variety of organizations, large and small. Our talent is focused in providing solutions through web & software development, mobile development, IT & Cloud, Design & Creative, Marketing, and Data Science & Analytics. Our mission is to transform organizations with talent and technology. We are able to do this with the best talent available on our proprietary platform giving our clients the ability to scale-up or down, as necessary, based on needs of the project, contract and organization. www.teckpert.com
