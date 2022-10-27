Ancillare Appoints Jason Monteleone as President
Monteleone, a recognized Life Sciences executive, will focus on new growth initiatives for the supply chain organization.
Jason’s extensive experience serving the clinical research industry will be instrumental to Ancillare as we enter a new stage of growth.”HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC™) leader Ancillare, LP, the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Ancillary Supply Chain for Phase I-IV clinical research, has appointed Jason Monteleone, MBA as its new President.
— Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer, Ancillare, LP
Monteleone joins Ancillare with over 25 years of experience in the healthcare, medical device, and life sciences industries. He most recently served as Chief Business and Strategy Officer at dMed-Clinipace — a global mid-sized CRO — and Chief Executive Officer at Clinipace prior to its 2021 merger with dMed. He presently serves as a Board Observer for the Drug Information Association (DIA), a global organization dedicated to uniting life sciences professionals across more than 80 countries to share insights and drive actions in healthcare product and life cycle management.
In prior years, Jason founded Pivotal Financial Consulting, a consultancy where he advised investors and companies in the clinical research sector, focused on acquisitions, growth and innovation. Jason was also Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President for Theorem Clinical Research – a global mid-sized Contract Research Organization acquired by Chiltern International in 2015.
“In my position at Ancillare, I look forward to pursuing growth strategies that will take this innovative organization to the next level,” Monteleone said. “Ancillare has solved a major pain point in clinical trial operations. In a fast-growing Clinical Trial Equipment and Ancillary Solutions market, it is poised to become the leading mid-sized global ancillary clinical supplies and logistics partner.”
As President, Monteleone will identify opportunities and strategies for the organization’s growth, applying expertise in sales, talent acquisition and development, and market expansion.
“Jason’s extensive experience serving the clinical research industry will be instrumental to Ancillare as we enter a new stage of growth,” said Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to welcome him to the team. His expertise will embrace and enhance our goals to expand our global footprint, add new services, strengthen our partnerships, and deliver excellence to all our Sponsors.”
About Ancillare, LP
Ancillare is the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC™) for Phase I-IV clinical research. Ancillare arms Sponsors of global clinical trials with customized, end-to-end supply plans, enabling developers of new therapies to optimize their supply chains using streamlined processes, extensive global buying power, a vast depot network, and proven teams of clinical, procurement, operations, logistics and regulatory experts. Ancillare’s industry-shaping model navigates the complexities of the Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain to reduce both the overall cost and cycle time of clinical trials, and greatly improve operational efficiency across all levels of the value chain.
Ancillare has supported more than 8,000 clinical trials across 550,000 clinical sites in over 100 countries with corporate offices in the United States and the Netherlands, and distribution hubs in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Israel, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Taiwan, Turkey, and United Kingdom. To learn more, visit Ancillare.com.
Courtney Wright
Ancillare, LP
+1 215-515-9541
email us here