From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 9:17 am, the Maine State Police received a report of a man identified as 35-year-old Corey Vick, who was outside of a residence at 154 Castonguay Rd. in Van Buren, acting erratically. At 9:25 am, the State Police received a call from a woman reporting that her husband had been assaulted by Vick outside the residence in an unprovoked attack. The woman and her husband were able to flee the area to safety. Troopers, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Border Patrol Agents responded to Castonguay Rd. to locate Vick. When they arrived on scene, they determined that Vick was inside the residence and was verbally aggressive towards law enforcement and attempting to entice them to enter the residence. Vick reported that he had a firearm and would kill officers if they entered his home. Law Enforcement set up a perimeter and began to contact him by cell phone. The man continued to taunt and threaten to kill law enforcement if they came into the residence. The State Police Tactical Team was consulted and responded to the scene along with the Crisis Intervention Team. The Castonguay road was shut down. A search warrant was issued for the residence at 154 Castonguay Rd. and an arrest warrant was issued for Vick's arrest. The Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team attempted to deescalate Vick throughout the night without success. At approximately 6:30 am on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Tactical Team made entry into Vick's residence and took him into custody. Vick was transported to Cary Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries and then transported to the Aroostook County Jail. Vick has been charged with two counts of Assault, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Conduct with a Dangerous Weapon, two counts of Aggravated Criminal Mischief, and creating a police standoff.