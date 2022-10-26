Mountain Rose Herbs Awarded Gold Stevie® Award
Mountain Rose Aroma Bar wins 2022 Marketing Campaign of the YearEUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Rose Herbs is honored to announce that the Mountain Rose Aroma Bar retail design and marketing has been awarded a Gold Stevie® Award and selected as the Marketing Campaign of the Year in the retail category of The 2022 American Business Awards®.
The Stevie Awards are considered the world’s premier business award. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and contributions of organizations and professionals. Judges include many of the world’s most respected executives, entrepreneurs, business educators, and innovators. There are eight Stevie Awards programs. Their American Business Awards program is open to all organizations operating in the United States and includes categories that recognize a wide variety of achievements. Winners of the 2022 Stevie Award in the American Business Awards category were determined by the average scores of more than 230 professionals worldwide in a three-month judging process.
Established in late 2021, the Mountain Rose Aroma Bar is a first-of-its-kind essential oil marketplace intended to offer aromatherapists, natural body care enthusiasts, and DIY aficionados a destination in which to experience over 100 pure essential oils and absolutes, as well as an extensive selection of hydrosols, pre-blended perfumes, and self-care products.
The Stevie® Award honors the mindful design and sustainability considerations that went into planning the Aroma Bar. The luxurious, relaxing retail space was thoughtfully designed as a place to step away from the noise of the outside world and engage the senses with some of the world’s most captivating ethically sourced, pure essential oils and personal aromatherapy products.
About Mountain Rose Herbs: Mountain Rose Herbs offers high-quality organically grown herbs, spices, teas, essential oils, and botanical goods. Since 1987, they have been known for their uncompromising commitment to organic agriculture, fair trade standards, and sustainable business practices. The company’s core belief that people, plants, and planet are more important than profit guides everything they do. Learn more about Mountain Rose Herbs at www.mountainroseherbs.com.
