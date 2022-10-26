Submit Release
Mega Millions Ticket Worth $30,000 Sold in Mississippi

Check your numbers: several unclaimed prizes for Mega Millions/Powerball

JACKSON, MISS. – One lucky Mississippi Lottery player won $30,000 from last night’s drawing of Mega Millions®.

A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold at Circle K on Tucker Road in Ocean Springs.  The player matched four out of five white balls, plus the Mega ball. The player paid the extra $1.00 for the Megaplier, increasing their win to $30,000 instead of $10,000.

Check your numbers

With so many ways to win in Mega Millions and Powerball®, it’s important for players to check their numbers. Several unclaimed prizes for both games are waiting to be claimed.

Mega Millions outstanding prizes:

  • $10,000: A winning ticket for the July 15 drawing was sold at Russell Chevron #21 on Russell Mt. Gilead Road in Meridian. Ticket expires Jan. 11, 2023.
  • $10,000: A winning ticket for the Aug. 9 drawing was sold at Murphy Oil #7573 on Alexander Road, Holly Springs. Ticket expires Feb. 5, 2023.
  • $10,000: A winning ticket for the Sept. 6 drawing was sold at Murphy Oil #7566 on Jackson Avenue, Oxford. Ticket expires March 5, 2023.

Powerball outstanding prizes:

  • $500,000: A winning ticket for the Aug. 13 drawing was sold at Broadway Mart on South Broadway, McComb. Ticket expires Feb. 9, 2023.
  • $50,000: A winning ticket for the Oct. 1 drawing was sold at Miss Al Market on Forts Lake Road, Moss Point. Ticket expires March 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, the jackpots in the draw games continue to grow, led by tonight’s Powerball jackpot, reaching an estimated $700 million with a cash value of approximately $335.7 million. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is now up to an estimated $64 millionwith a $31 million cash value, and Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $110,000.

For more information on any of the Mississippi Lottery draw-style or scratch-off games, go to www.mslotteryhome.com.

###

