Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,943 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 279,238 in the last 365 days.

Thirteen Participants Graduate From Douglas County Adult Drug Court

The Douglas County Adult Drug Court celebrated its 118th Drug Court graduation in Omaha on September 22, 2022, at the Omaha-Douglas Civic Center. There were 13 graduates recognized for their successful completion of the program’s stringent requirements, which include sustained abstinence from the use of controlled substances and alcohol, satisfactory participation in a substance-abuse treatment program, completion of education and employment objectives established by the Adult Drug Court’s clinical staff, and frequent performance review conducted by the Adult Drug Court judges.  Presiding Adult Drug Court Judges Tressa M. Alioth, Timothy P. Burns, Todd O. Engleman, and Leigh Ann Retelsdorf hosted the ceremony.  This ceremony brings the total number of participants who have graduated from the Adult Drug Court program to 2,119 since its inception.

The Douglas County Adult Drug Court was implemented in April 1997 to divert non-violent, substance-abusing felony offenders into a comprehensive, judicially supervised program of substance-abuse treatment, urinalysis monitoring, and case management, to include referral and follow-up with employment, educational, and other self-improvement goals. The legal staff of the Douglas County Attorney must review an offender’s application for admission to the Adult Drug Court, and one of the Adult Drug Court judges must then approve that application. The offender is required to (1) acknowledge having a substance-abuse-related problem; (2) agree to participate in fully and complete substance-abuse treatment; (3) agree to satisfy all requirements of the Adult Drug Court, including completion of educational and employment objectives established by the Adult Drug Court’s clinical staff; and (4) enter a plea to the charged offense, with the imposition of a sentence being suspended pending the offender’s successful completion of the Adult Drug Court program.

There are currently 140 participants active in the Adult Drug Court program. In addition, no fewer than 142 drug-free babies have been born to drug-free mothers participating in Adult Drug Court. The Adult Drug Court has proven to be an innovative, cost-effective program to assist substance-abusing individuals in making life-changing differences for themselves, their families, and the community. We are proud to be able to honor the Adult Drug Court graduates through this demonstration of achievement.

For additional information, please contact:

Teresa Noah, Drug Court Coordinator
Phone: (402) 599-2665                              Email: Teresa.noah@dc4dc.com

 

You just read:

Thirteen Participants Graduate From Douglas County Adult Drug Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.