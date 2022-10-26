MS TeamWorks Inspirational Videos for the Multiple Sclerosis Community Reaches Viewer Milestone

Video Series Featuring Diverse Voices of MS Hope and Insight Records More than 200,000 Views

MS TeamWorks underscores our mission of providing accessible messages of hope to all members of the MS community” — June Halper, CEO, CMSC

HACKENSACK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers’ (CMSC) video series MS TeamWorks, has reached more than 200,000 viewers from around the world. Started in 2017, MS TeamWorks features impactful talks from clinicians, people living with MS, and care partners spotlighting MS Treatment and Management, MS in the Pediatric Population, Mental & Emotional Well-Being and MS, Special Considerations in MS Care, the MS Team, and Personal Stories.

The unique format and innovative content of these talks reflects the public’s increasing need for new, more accessible information on a chronic neurological disorder that affects more than 2.3 million people worldwide with almost one million people in the United States.

With more than 80 videos in its content library, the MS TeamWorks talks are free and deliver Personal Stories on “The Four Keys for Managing my MS,” “Reflections from a Mother Living with MS,” and “Remaining Optimistic on the MS Journey.”

MS Management and Treatment videos touch upon topics such as “Understanding Medicines Available: A Patients Guide,” “Best Technologies for MS Management,” and “Maximizing Nutrition and MS Health.”

Members of the MS team discuss a range of topics related to living with MS including “Differences Between Relapsing and Remitting MS and Progressive MS,” “Let’s Talk about Sexuality,” and “Stay Cool: An Overview of the Effects of Heat on MS.”

Other inspiring and educational talks spotlight “Mindfulness and MS,” “Teen Talk: MS in Teenagers,” “Keys to Overcoming Anxiety and Navigating Depression while Living with MS,” and “How Millennials Navigate MS.”

“We are thrilled that the MS TeamWorks impactful conversational videos have garnered more than 200,000 views. It underscores our mission of providing accessible messages of hope to all members of the MS community and illustrates the power of coming together as a team to provide a future for those living with MS,” said June Halper, CEO, CMSC.

MS TeamWorks is jointly provided by CMSC and Catamount Medical Education and made possible by grants from Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, EMD Serono, Genentech, Novartis, and Sanofi Enzyme. To access and share the MS TeamWorks video talks, visit: www.msteamworks.com. Follow MS TeamWorks on Instagram and Twitter: @msteamworks.

ABOUT CMSC (Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers)

CMSC is a member-driven organization of clinicians and scientists who provide care and drive research in the field of multiple sclerosis. Since 1986, the CMSC has grown rapidly. With over 250 member centers in the United States and Canada, we represent over 13,500 healthcare professionals worldwide, providing care for more than 250,000 individuals with MS. CMSC provides leadership in clinical research and education; develops vehicles to share information and knowledge among members; disseminates information to the healthcare community and to persons affected by multiple sclerosis; and develops and implements mechanisms to influence health care delivery. The CMSC is an approved provider of continuing education for physicians, PAs, nursing professionals, pharmacists, occupational therapists, psychologists, social workers, and dietitians and its accredited activities have educated thousands of healthcare professionals about the spectrum of needs in MS. For more information go to www.mscare.org.

ABOUT CATAMOUNT MEDICAL EDUCATION

Catamount Medical Education’s mission is to create learning experiences that maximize the impact on patient care. Education is delivered through live programs, including satellite symposia, local and regional meetings, and online events, as well as through self-directed, enduring formats such as podcasts, videos, Webinars, monographs, newsfeeds, and other enduring formats. Catamount seeks to add value to its education and ensuring a direct impact on patient care by incorporating practical tools for the clinician (e.g., exam room posters, pocket cards, patient education materials) into every educational experience. Learn more at www.catmeded.com.

