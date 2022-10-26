Provation Life to Partner with Tmura – The Israeli Public Service Venture Fund
Reproductive Health Supplement Founder, Dr. Herman Weiss of Provation Life, to partner with Tmura to support local education and other youth-related initiatives
Partnering with Tmura, an organization aligned with our mission and vision of having our patients' best interests in mind first and foremost is a logical alignment.”ISRAEL, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Dr. Herman Weiss moved to Israel in 2008 along with his wife and 6 kids, he already had established himself as a respected OBGYN in the U.S., (Weiss received his MD from The Ohio State University and was specialty trained in Women’s Health at Einstein/Montefiore Bronx, NY). After 10 years in a successful practice in New York, he had seen too many women suffering unnecessarily from Ovarian Function disorders due to misconceptions and a lack of education about health, diet, and supplements. According to Weiss, patients need to be empowered with education because studies have shown that an educated patient is more committed to effecting positive change.
— Herman Weiss, MD MBA
After making Aliyah and establishing his practice in Israel, Weiss saw a similar pattern repeat itself here. His vision to educate his patients on healthy lifestyle choices, healthy living, improved nutrition, specific exercise regimens, and overall healthy decision-making became mission-critical. In 2021, Weiss took the plunge and formalized this vision by establishing Provation Life, a company with a twofold mission: to educate women about the basic physiology of health and the pathology of disease in order to establish hormone regulation, weight loss, and fertility. As well, he began researching natural, scientifically backed nutraceutical products to regulate hormonal function in women who were struggling with hormonal imbalance and fertility issues among other syndromes. The first product Inositol Plus, just a few months on Amazon is already proving to be a success.
Helping empower those through education and community support has always been part of the DNA of Provation Life, and partnering with Tmura is a logical next step to help others help themselves.
Tmura – The Israeli Public Service Venture Fund, founded in 2002, is a foundation with a unique business model. Israel’s most successful “venture fund,” Tmura receives donations of equity from early-stage companies, and in the event of a successful exit, sells its shares and donates the proceeds to charities in Israel. With a portfolio of option donations from over 800 companies and tens of exits, Tmura has generated over NIS 100,000,000 for education and other youth-related initiatives.
“We at ProVation Life have always put patients first and giving back to society helps us do that. Partnering with Tmura, an organization aligned with our mission and vision of having our patients' best interests in mind first and foremost is a logical alignment. We look forward to supporting our community with our continued success, and sharing some of the upside with our bigger family.”
“We’re excited to have ProVation Life join our growing portfolio of donor companies,” said Baruch Lipner, Tmura’s Executive Director. “It is clear from ProVation’s core business that the company’s aim is the betterment of society; their partnership with Tmura is yet another indication of their commitment to community, and we hope many others will follow their example.”
Provation Life offers a free online video course on hormonal health and function to empower women. Designed to help women regain control of their hormonal balance, improve their cycles, and regulate their reproductive health for the long term.
