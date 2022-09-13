Physician-Led Video Course Designed to Educate, Empower Women with PCOS
A free, online video course led by Dr. Herman Weiss an expert in PCOS, in conjunction with nutrition and fitness professionals who specialize in women's health.
Nothing is more satisfying than getting positive feedback from patients. Knowing we are helping people live their best lives is as rewarding as it gets.”WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Herman Weiss, a board-certified OBGYN with an emphasis in hormonal irregularities and reproductive health has treated patients for the better part of two decades. It became very clear to Dr. Weiss early on that there is a massive unmet need to help women balance their hormones. He spent years educating his patients on healthy lifestyle choices, healthy living, improved nutrition, specific exercise regimens, and overall healthy decision-making.
— Herman Weiss, MD MBA
Many Americans have a “quick-fix” mentality when it comes to their physical and emotional health, choosing to seek out pills or treatment that will right a long-standing ill, as fast as possible. Traditional medical care leaves a big gap when it comes to a healthy lifestyle, healthy living, and mental wellness. Weiss’s focus has been on undoing these misconceptions through education. “When I took the time to really sit and explain the basic physiology of health and the pathology of disease, patients were more apt to follow along and make the necessary long-term changes needed. These changes made a huge difference for my patients, from hormone regulation and weight loss to fertility” emphasized Weiss.
According to Weiss, patients need to be empowered with education because studies have shown that an educated patient is more committed to effecting positive change. Weiss developed an educational course that is currently available online, free of charge, that helps PCOS sufferers understand the depth and scope of their reproductive health and the tools available to deal with it.
Designed to help women regain control of their hormonal balance, improve their cycles, and regulate their reproductive health for the long term, The ABCs of PCOS is physician-led by Weiss, who is the founder of Provation Life, an organization committed to helping women gain control of their health naturally. Supporting the course curriculum are instructors Lauren Allen, a certified nutrition coach and PCOS sufferer who has used the power of food and nutrition to manage her PCOS as well as Fitness Instructor Esther Taub who, diagnosed with PCOS at age 22, uses her own fitness track to spread fitness, health and empowerment to women with PCOS.
The course content includes video modules breaking down the fundamentals of the normal female reproductive cycle, identifying irregular ovarian function, current medical care for PCOS patients, the Doctor/Patient relationship, the impact of Insulin Resistance on the body and the ultimate goals of a regulated menstrual cycle. The symptoms of PCOS are highly variable which is why it is often difficult to diagnose. The course addresses this and offers treatment and lifestyle modifications for PCOS.
“Nothing is more satisfying or welcome that getting positive feedback from patients. Knowing we are helping people live their best lives is as rewarding as it gets” shares Weiss. “When you improve the health of one person, you are also impacting the lives of their family, their friends, and on and on, and that is what keeps us going”.
