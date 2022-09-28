SunHouse Marketing Awarded Game-Changing, Top Marketing Agency Recognition by Leading Rating and Reviews Platform Clutch
Rated a top advertising and marketing agency by Clutch, an organization that evaluates leading marketing companies based on the quality of work.
We understand that it’s not about how many leads we produce but how much revenue we generate and how we can increase that revenue year after year. That’s always our end goal.”JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunHouse Marketing was rated one of the top advertising and marketing agencies in Israel by Clutch and recognized as being game-changers in their industry.
— Sol Jakubowicz
An award-winning, full-service digital marketing agency with a 14-year track record, SunHouse Marketing uses proven, battle-tested digital marketing strategies to bring global clients ongoing revenue streams. SunHouse focuses on client acquisition in a number of verticals including healthcare, legal, education, finance, and SAAS sectors. Companies seek out SunHouse Marketing’s services as they consistently outperform industry benchmarks by significant margins.
Hot off their Tech Behemoth award earlier this year, Clutch also recognized SunHouse as a “game-changer” firm. Unlike other marketing agencies, Sunhouse not only generates qualified leads for organizations, they collaborate closely with front desk and sales teams to ensure the leads are closed effectively, and that no potential money is left on the table”
Working hand in hand with clients they navigate them through the entire lead closing process. "Many marketing and client acquisition companies generate the leads - and feel their job is done. SunHouse not only provides quality leads, but we also ensure our clients have the process in place to close those leads as effectively as possible. This is what many of our clients consider to be the game-changer when working with Sunhouse" shares CEO Sol Jakubowicz.
Measurability also sets SunHouse apart. "We track every step of the marketing funnel in order to see exactly how campaigns are performing and what returns are achieved. This is not just a look backward, it guides our ever-evolving campaigns moving forward".
“At the end of the day, we understand that it’s not about how many leads we produce but how much revenue we generate and how we can increase that revenue year after year. That’s always our end goal” shares Sol.
Clutch is a research, ratings, and verified reviews platform based in Washington, DC. It evaluates leading IT and marketing companies and market leaders based on their quality of work, thought leadership, company experience, market presence, and client ratings and reviews. Clutch features companies in over 100 countries and 500 industries.
Fran Jakubowicz
SunHouse Marketing
+1 855-899-2899
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn