Confianz Global Inc. has joined hands with powerhouse Acumatica Cloud ERP
Charlotte, NC-based company Confianz Global Inc. has partnered with major ERP Acumatica.
This new partnership with Acumatica will take us to the next level, especially catering to businesses in construction and manufacturing.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlotte, NC-based company Confianz Global Inc. has partnered with major ERP Acumatica.
— Anoop Menon
Anoop Menon, the founder and CEO of the Confianz said:
“This is a major partnership for us. In the last 14 years, we have been in the ERP space making small and medium businesses efficient. This new partnership with Acumatica will take us to the next level, especially catering to businesses in construction and manufacturing.”
Acumatica is one of the best ERP products on the market, headquartered in Bellevue, WA. They distinguish themselves as an ERP solutions provider for specific industries like construction, manufacturing, retail, wholesale, and e-commerce.
Mr. Menon added “The only ERP we have vouched for since the inception of Confianz Global in 2008 is Odoo (previously OpenERP). Adding one more ERP to our list of services is a major investment of time, personnel, and money. We considered five major ERP players in the North American market and then narrowed them down to Acumatica. We need to thank the Vistage community. We interviewed multiple CEOs of large corporations who have used Acumatica for at least ten years and existing partners (VARs) of Acumatica before this decision. What surprised me personally was the partnership onboarding team in Acumatica was very pleasant. They did not try pushy sales, and their values match ours - customers first. One of the biggest highlights is Acumatica’s pledge which states that they don’t compete with their partners. Acumatica puts more money into R&D and enables their partners to succeed.”
Confianz Global Inc. is a software services company focused on building custom mobile and web applications, in addition to ERP implementation. Enabling businesses and individuals to customize it, their way.
Acumatica is a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software that offers businesses a suite of integrated applications. Acumatica Cloud ERP includes applications for financials, customer relationship management (CRM), project accounting, and inventory management.
Acumatica is a cloud-based ERP system that offers users a flexible subscription model. This allows users to choose the features and functionality they need, and only pay for what they use. Acumatica pricing is based on the number of users, not the number of transactions. This makes it a very affordable option for businesses of all sizes.
Acumatica is a flexible and scalable ERP solution that can be customized to meet the specific needs of your business. Acumatica’s modular design makes it easy to add or remove modules as your business needs change.
Acumatica partners with leading technology providers like Confianz Global Inc. to offer customers the best possible ERP solution.
Acumatica partners are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service and support. They offer a wide range of services, including implementation, training, and customization. Acumatica partners are located around the world, so you can find the right partner no matter where you are located. Confianz global also allows you to sign up for a free acumatica demo if you are interested to know more about the features of acumatica cloud ERP.
Find below Confianz and Acumatica’s current locations:
Confianz Global Inc.
5550 77 Center Dr #135
Charlotte, NC 28217, USA
704-215-4622
https://www.confianzit.com/acumatica-cloud-erp
Acumatica,
3933 Lake Washington Blvd NE #350
Kirkland, WA 98033, USA
Anoop Menon
Confianz Global Inc
+1 704-215-4622
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other