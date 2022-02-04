Readymade e-commerce mobile app product named GoCommerce, launched by Confianz Global headquartered in Charlotte NC
Confianz Global Inc launched its readymade e-commerce mobile app product named GoCommerce that will help e-commerce companies grow 10X -https://gocommerce.app/
This is a major milestone for us. This product is going to reduce the gap between small and medium E-commerce companies and the big boys in the market.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Confianz Global, Inc. North Carolina, announced that it has launched its new readymade e-commerce mobile app product named GoCommerce with advanced features. You can learn more about the e-commerce mobile app here.
Confianz Global Inc. ranked the top 3 best mobile app development companies in North Carolina by Clutch. Confianz has been offering software solutions and services to its global clients since 2008.
Speaking about GoCommerce, Anoop Menon, the company’s CEO, said, “This is a major milestone for us. This product is going to reduce the gap between small and medium E-commerce companies and the big boys in the market. An e-commerce business is an internet company and you need to invest heavily in technology. Providing a mobile app (iOS and Android) to your customers for a seamless brand experience is a must. But building and maintaining such an app from scratch and integrating with your current ERP or E-commerce system is expensive. The big boys have invested millions of dollars in mobility plans for their e-commerce business. This is where the idea of GoCommerce originated. As a mobile app development agency, we wanted to create a whitelisted mobile app on an affordable subscription model that will connect to your existing ERP or E-commerce software.”
GoCommerce has bigger plans for the future including supporting crypto payments for retailers. Currently, the app provides the following services for an active subscription.
Connects to existing ERP or E-Commerce platform, pull products from there, and pushes order from the app back for processing.
Push notifications for new offers, discount sales, or new product drops.
Free upgrade when there is a new version of iOS or Android out in the market.
100% white-glove service and your business grows with us.
Typically e-commerce businesses sell via multiple channels. Many of the large retailers won’t even share the end customers’ email addresses for the business to communicate with to learn more about changing customer preferences. Not to mention the transaction % that the large retailers take is going up every day. Providing a dedicated mobile app with your own branding and having an engaged audience is a no-brainer these days.
Mr. Menon added “Another issue that this app tries to solve is the convoluted sales process on social media. Just because you have 1 million followers on your Facebook page doesn’t mean that FB will show your new post to everyone. But by using the smart push messaging system from Apple and Android, every loyal customer who has the app installed will get your messaging whether it’s a promotion or an article educating your customer. If your marketing team is smart, you can test your products before you launch them and have active communication with your customers. This is what Netflix and Amazon Prime does when deciding whether they want to add a new season for a sitcom. Having that kind of power for small and medium businesses is just amazing.”
Want to see a demo of the app? iPhone users can download the app from App Store for iPhone and Android users go here.
About Confianz Global Inc.
Confianz Global Inc. delivers fully integrated software services to meet the unique needs of individual startups, small, and medium-sized businesses. They have grown exponentially alongside the fast-paced IT industry over the last 13 years. As a global enterprise with an established presence in the USA and India, Confianz Global Inc. provides quality software services to clients in nearly 50 countries around the world.
The company’s solutions cover multiple domains, including ERP systems, Odoo apps, custom web application development, custom mobile app development for Android/iOS platforms, custom blockchain application development, and artificial intelligence. They build end-to-end integrated solutions for a complete automation experience that promotes business growth.
For more information, visit https://www.confianzit.com/
