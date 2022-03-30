Law Enforcement Mobile App for iPhone and Android Launched by Confianz, a Mobile App Development Company in the US
Charlotte, North Carolina: Confianz Global, Inc. announced that it has launched its Unified Communication app for law enforcement agencies.
Confianz Global, Inc. announced that it has launched its Unified Communication app for law enforcement agencies.
Confianz Global Inc. is ranked in the top 3 best mobile app development companies in North Carolina by Clutch. Confianz has been offering software solutions and services to its global clients since 2008.
Speaking about the Unified Communications app/Sheriff’s app, Anoop Menon, the company’s CEO, said, “This is a major milestone for us. We have been working on projects for law enforcement agencies in the US for a while now. We found that our product will help law enforcement agencies like Sheriff’s offices, police departments, and even city/county offices to streamline their internal and external communications. Our product has features that help law enforcement agencies securely broadcast information to their teams which is instantly delivered to them via push notifications on the mobile app. The app also has features to schedule and deliver public notifications to citizens. While social media pages exist for law enforcement agencies, not everyone who follows a page gets all the alerts. With the app, the delivery of critical information is guaranteed.”
Confianz Global will provide white-glove service to every law enforcement agency that adopts their product. They also have bigger plans for this law enforcement app product.
Confianz Global will listen to pain points by every law enforcement agency that adopts their product and work on solving those pain points. These features will be provided to every law enforcement agency that is a customer as a free update.
They plan to build features that help citizens to report crime or tips to the law enforcement agencies in a secure manner.
Typically law enforcement agencies still use outdated technologies like pagers. Confianz Global is pricing this product in a manner that law enforcement agencies in large cities to very small towns in the US can afford.
Mr. Menon added, "This product reduces the gap between law enforcement agencies and the new generation who depend on mobile phones for nearly everything. The app also has additional features like links to important city/county information, applying for gun permits, and integrates with the existing inmate/jail management system."
Want to see a demo of the law enforcement app? Please write to Confianz Global at sales@confianzit.com
About Confianz Global Inc.
Confianz Global Inc. DBA StackBench delivers fully integrated software services to meet the unique needs of individual startups, small, and medium-sized businesses. They have grown exponentially alongside the fast-paced IT industry over the last 14 years. As a global enterprise with an established presence in the USA and India, Confianz Global Inc. provides quality software services to clients in nearly 50 countries around the world.
The company’s solutions cover multiple domains, including ERP systems, Odoo apps, Odoo customization, custom web application development, custom mobile app development for Android/iOS platforms, custom blockchain application development, and artificial intelligence. They build end-to-end integrated solutions for a complete automation experience that promotes business growth.
For more information, visit https://www.confianzit.com/
Contact Information
Name: Anoop Menon
Company: Confianz Global Inc.
Headquarter Address: 128 S Tryon St, 21st floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
Branch Address: 3280 Peachtree Rd NE 7th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30305, United States
Phone: +1 704 215 4622
Email: anoopmenon@confianzit.com
GMB: https://g.page/Charlottewebdesign
