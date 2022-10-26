Mitch Gould of Consumer Products International and InDistribution Media Announces Kayla Zadel as VP of Communications
CPI and IDM Help Consumer Goods Brands Bring New Products to American Consumers
As a lifestyle correspondent and content creator, Kayla understands how to promote consumer goods through social media marketing and lifestyle TV reports.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kayla Zadel is the new Vice President of Communications for Consumer Products International and InDistribution Media.
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Consumer Products International
“We are fortunate that a consummate professional such as Kayla Zadel is joining our operation,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Consumer Products International and InDistribution Media, both based in Boca Raton, FL. “We first started working with Kayla several years ago. When we decided to expand social media campaigns for our clients, Kayla was the first person we approached.”
With a background in broadcast journalism and communications, Kayla Zadel is multifaceted in many areas, especially on-air and online.
“As a lifestyle correspondent and content creator, Kayla understands how to promote consumer goods through social media marketing and lifestyle TV reports,” Gould said.
For the past six-plus years, Kayla has excelled in social media marketing, managing brands' reputations, content creation, and Search Engine Optimization.
Gould said Consumer Products International and its sister company, InDistribution Media, have expanded its marketing strategy for domestic and international product manufacturers.
Social media marketing is just one of the services that CPI and IDM provide through Gould’s “Evolution of Distribution” platform.
“I developed the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system which allows CPI to control all stages of a product launch,” he said. “With CPI and IDM, we offer all the services needed to roll out new products.”
Gould said CPI and IDM offer their clients expertise in sales, marketing, and logistics.
“We are looking forward to Kayla bringing our social media strategy to the next level,” he added.
For more information, visit consumerproductsintl.com and indistmedia.com.
MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDER
Consumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.
