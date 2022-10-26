Digital Transformation Week Global announces new speakers
New speakers have just been announced for the upcoming Digital Transformation Week Global, taking place on the 1-2 December 2022 at Olympia, London
We are now only 5 weeks away from the start of Digital Transformation Week Global, where over the course of two days, you will have a chance to listen to knowledge-packed presentations, visit over 150 exhibition stalls with the newest technology solutions and connect with the representatives of some of the biggest brands, all implementing Digital Transformation technologies within their sectors.
The organisers have announced the next group of speakers, who will share their knowledge at the upcoming Digital Transformation Week Global. Some of the highlight speakers include:
Ash Schofield – CEO at giffgaff
Edward Roussel – Head of Digital at The Times & Sunday Times
Carol Morris – Service and Automation at Lloyds Banking
Dr Shaaz Mahboob – Head of Digital Development at NHS England
Priyesh Ranmal – Head of Digital Disruption & Transformation at Sky
Magnus Faulk – CIO Advisor EMEA at Zoom
Tom Harris – Transformation Lead at Mastercard…. and many more!
The first day of the event will conclude with an evening networking party, attended by speakers, exhibitors, media partners and delegates who purchase a VIP Networking ticket.
Digital Transformation Week Global will be part of TechEx Global which is made up of 5 co-located events. This includes the IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data, Blockchain and Cyber Security & Cloud Congress,
The event is attended by CTO’s, Heads of Innovation and Technology, IT Directors, Telecom Providers, Developers, Start-Up’s, OEM’s, Government, Automotive, Operators, Technology Providers, Investors, VCs and many more representatives of top brands implementing Digital Transformation.
The expo is expected to attract over 5000 guests, with 150 exhibitors and a minimum of 100 speakers.
