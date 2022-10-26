Ed Direction Joins MGT Education to Expand Student Impact

The combined mission is to advance and impact student outcomes nationwide

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MGT, a national education solutions and technology services leader for state, local, and education organizations, announced today that Ed Direction has combined with their firm.

Ed Direction, headquartered in Utah, is a leading provider of school transformation services for districts, states, foundations, and nonprofit organizations throughout the U.S.

“We are honored to have Ed Direction join the MGT family of education organizations focused on student success and well-being. Ed Direction’s transformational work empowering and supporting educators to deliver high quality learning opportunities for all students aligns perfectly with our efforts to create measurable and sustained impact for the students, families, and communities we serve,” said MGT Education Executive Vice President Rajeev Bajaj. “Ed Direction’s leadership, team, depth of knowledge, and proven results further solidify MGT Education as the trusted partner for education leaders seeking transformative, student-centered solutions in education.”

Ed Direction's team focuses on maximizing student learning by partnering with educators to implement customized solutions that address the root causes of underperformance. The firm’s school transformation approach is centered around continuous improvement and focuses on developing proficiency in four domains: leadership, instruction, collaboration, and culture. The Ed Direction team is made up of former teachers; administrators; and district, state, and federal leaders with deep expertise in change management, human behavior motivation, research-based practices, and the science of learning.

“Combining Ed Direction’s team of educational experts with MGT allows us to further our social impact mission to help students and teachers develop and grow to their fullest potential," said Dr. Trent Kaufman, Ed Direction CEO. Allison Miller, Senior Vice President and co-leader of Ed Direction added, “Together, we can help our partners maximize performance and realize extraordinary results nationwide.”

For more information about Ed Direction, visit https://eddirection.org/.

About Ed Direction

Ed Direction serves as a nationally recognized educational policy and practice thought leader. Ed Direction builds the local capacity of school systems to implement evidence-based practices that increase the efficacy of educators to ensure optimal academic, social, and emotional growth for students.

About MGT

MGT is a leading social impact and performance solutions firm that delivers diverse services to a wide range of state, local, education and technology clients across the U.S. and abroad. Over the last several years, MGT has expanded education and technology offerings with the addition of Davis Demographics, EH&A (Eric Hall & Associates), Kitamba, Ed Direction, Cira Infotech, and Layer 3 Communications. Leveraging a near half-century track record and reputation, our industry experts’ partner with thousands of public agencies to provide trusted solutions that improve performance and help communities thrive. Visit us at www.mgtconsulting.com or find us on social media.