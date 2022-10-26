Commins & Co Launch 100% Recycled Gold Eternity Ring Collection
Commins & Co Dublin
Commins & Co have announced their Eternity Ring Collection is now made from 100% Recycled Gold and Platinum
It is the natural next step for us at Commins & Co. While we have always strived to use recycled gold whenever possible, we can now state that all of our products consist of certified recycled metals.”DUBLIN 2, DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing their drive to make jewellery in Ireland more sustainable, ethical and eco-friendly, Commins & Co have announced their Eternity Ring Collection is now made from 100% Recycled Gold and Platinum. SCS Certification ensures recycled metals are used while conflict metals and other questionable materials are avoided.
Their Eternity Ring Collection has recently had a number of new additions with a focus on more gemstones and more ornate bands to choose from. The range now includes:
Diamond Set
Diamond and Gemstone (sapphires, rubies, emeralds etc combined with diamonds)
4, 5, 7 and 11 stone rings.
Eternity Rings in Ireland are generally given after the first year of marriage or the birth of the couple’s first child. They symbolize the eternal love of the couple and are usually worn together with the engagement and wedding rings.
All products are handmade in Ireland to the highest standards.
2.60ct Five Stone Diamond Eternity Ring