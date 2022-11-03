Female Owned Law Firm Launches Class Action Suit vs. Shipping Giant UPS Alleging Gender Bias and Unequal Pay for Women

Attorney Tiega-Noel Varlack of Varlack Legal Services Attorney Alieu Iscandari of Iscandari & Associates Attorney Joseph Gates

HAYWARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent Pew Study shows that 4 in 10 working women report gender bias in the workplace. Women across America, from offices to warehouses, recount stories of mismanagement and blatant discrimination based on sex or gender. Now two California-based law firms are standing surefooted against one of the largest logistics companies in the world. Meet Tiega-Noel Varlack of Varlack Legal Services, a Hayward-based litigation firm, Alieu Iscandari of Iscandari & Associates, an Oakland-based litigation firm and Joseph Gates founder of the Gates Law Firm, PLLC. This dynamic trio boasts 50+ years of litigation experience fighting for equality in every industry.

This classic David and Goliath fight takes place in the Northern District of California, where a class action lawsuit has been filed against UPS by 17 individuals. These women stepped forward of their own volition to voluntarily testify about what they say is repeated misconduct against women employees. Plaintiffs who are represented by these two firms must meet specific legal requirements. The attorneys urge women who worked for UPS to come forward to move the court to serve as a plaintiff in this putative case.



The suit alleges that female employees are routinely denied opportunities for advancement, including supervisory roles and higher wages. Specifically citing the daily process of “forcing female employees to work in the back while the men work in the front in violation of the company’s seniority rules, “says Varlack, a Howard University grad.

Attorney Tiega-Noel Varlack adds that the global shipping giant has a “standard operating procedure to hold back women from supervisory roles, full-time and overtime opportunities, regardless of their performance.” Together Varlack, Iscandari and Gates bring decades of experience to right this wrong with a Class Action suit that sheds light on the work disparities they say exist between the sexes at UPS. The logistics company boasts a 29 percent female-run workforce. Yet, several of those women cite instances of breach of policy concerning things like overtime, seniority, and job placement.

For more information re: Goins et al. v. United Parcel Service, Inc. et al. - 3:21-cv-08722 in the United States District Court Northern District of California, logon to http://www.justiceforupswomen.com/ or contact Tiega Varlack at tiega@varlacklegal.com or call (510) 636-0262.