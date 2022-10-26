AI-powered personalised sports video company, WSC Sports, partners with Trippant to grow its UK presence
Trippant offers us a perfect solution as a partner sitting in the space where sport, technology and media converge. It is an agency with their finger on the pulse”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WSC Sports, the innovative sports video content company, has teamed up with international media and PR agency, Trippant, to ramp up its UK B2B communications.
— Ziv Leshem, VP Marketing, WSC Sports
WSC Sports’ cloud-based platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create video highlights in real-time for sports-media rights holders from leagues, teams and broadcasters to utilise across their full portfolio of distribution platforms.
WSC Sports has more than 250 clients, including the NBA, NHL, ESPN, Bleacher Report, YouTubeTV and Germany’s Bundesliga soccer league. In 2021 WSC Sports’ AI platform was used to analyse over 100,000 live streams of games and create more than 3.4 million unique highlights. Trippant will be managing WSC Sports’ UK exposure and helping to grow the business’s profile across the market.
“We’re really excited about this partnership with Trippant.” Said Ziv Leshem, VP Marketing, WSC Sports. “AI is transforming the sports industry, creating new fan experiences and enabling media rights owners to maximise their content rights. Trippant offers us a perfect solution as a partner sitting in the space where sport, technology and media converge. It is an agency with their finger on the pulse and a team of experts who will drive awareness of our unique service and help us grow and expand in the UK.”
WSC Sports has been nominated for multiple awards in 2022, including the Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Digital Innovation category. WSC Sports also won the Best Technology for Communications and Storytelling award along with DAZN at the 2022 Sports Technology Awards in London.
In February, WSC Sports announced that it had raised a $100 million Series D round led by ION Crossover Partners, an Israeli investment firm. Additional investors include Detroit Venture Partners, founded by the owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers; HBSE Ventures, which owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils; Elysian Park Ventures; and WISE Ventures, led by the owners of the Minnesota Vikings.
“WSC Sports is a pioneer of AI-driven sports highlights. We know that their platform will ultimately transform the field for rights holders by engaging more fans and increasing revenues. By partnering with WSC Sports, our team will help to guide their vision, as new technological possibilities present themselves every day,” said Trippant founder, Tom Scott.
With teams based in London, New York, Los Angeles, Sydney, and Paris, Trippant’s global footprint offers clients a dedicated support from senior-level communications professionals who have extensive experience working with sports, technology and lifestyle brands.
