Re:Verse Invited to Participate in Cyberport Venture Capital Forum (CVCF) as the Bridge from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0
EINPresswire.com/ -- Loyalty industry disruptor, Re:Verse, has been invited to showcase their tokenized loyalty point solutions infrastructure that easily brings people from web 2.0 to web 3.0 through their seamless and ready-to-use dApp that allows loyalty point-to-token conversion function.
Last year, the Cyberport VC Forum brought together 100+ speakers from industry leading companies, 250+ high-powered investors within and outside the cryptocurrency industry, as well as 60+ of the most exciting startups across the globe. This year, the Cyberport VC Forum hopes to expand their efforts and be a catalyst of change to current crypto investment and return trends by connecting high-powered investors with strong projects, with Re:Verse being one of them.
“We’re happy to be seen by our backers as a high-potential project that will help recover trends of venture capital investments to what they were a year ago. We believe our technology and infrastructure can completely redefine the brand loyalty experience, and we’re excited to showcase what we’ve been working on for the past year to many new potential investors.”
Jason Shek, CEO - Re:Verse
“Syndicate Capital Group has been a keen supporting organization to the Cyberport Venture Capital Forum in recent years. Currently, our group has been invited by InvestHK and FintechHK to be the Corporate Champion as well as the Investor Champion of the Global Fast Track. We are delighted to continue our supports to Re:Verse to explore opportunities among the Web 3.0 spaces.”
Albert Yip, Chairman – Syndicate Capital Group
Re:Verse aims to be the project that easily brings people into web3 by redefining the brand loyalty experience and allowing them to easily convert and maximize their loyalty rewards. Re:Verse breaks down the highly restrictive terms and conditions of traditional loyalty programs that make it difficult to actually utilise rightfully earned loyalty points. This is done by allowing loyalty point collectors to swap between different loyalty points or converting them to REVD, and integrating REVD into all shopping experiences, from real life to the metaverse. Once the web3 wallet browser extension is created and further integrated into metaverses for e-commerce functionality, they will implement a DAO to fully bring brand loyalty into web 3.0, allowing shoppers to earn rewards in the metaverse and realize their #Buy2Earn tagline.
With the crypto market still in a stagnant state, not only have venture capitals been less active in deploying capital, but retail investors have also seen less trading and investment activity into coins and projects. Ultimately, high-potential projects are discouraged from further developing and launching in this time period.
Participating venture capitals include Syndicate Capital, Hashkey Group, and Sinovation Ventures, among others. By creating a platform for high-powered investors and high-potential projects, the Cyberport Venture Capital Forum is helping to revive the cryptocurrency industry and taking it to new heights, furthering the widespread use and legitimization of crypto across the globe. For more information about the Cyberport VC Forum, visit https://cvcf.cyberport.hk/en/index.
About Re:Verse
Re:Verse aims to disrupt the trillion dollar loyalty industry through a fully comprehensive and crypto-infused loyalty points exchange and management platform that allows shoppers to achieve maximum rewards for their brand loyalty.
Through Re:Verse, users are able to convert their idle loyalty points into REVD, the native token that powers the Re:Verse ecosystem. Shoppers can also collect, manage, and even exchange between all the supported loyalty programs on the platform, making the brand loyalty experience that much better.
Amanda Lee
Last year, the Cyberport VC Forum brought together 100+ speakers from industry leading companies, 250+ high-powered investors within and outside the cryptocurrency industry, as well as 60+ of the most exciting startups across the globe. This year, the Cyberport VC Forum hopes to expand their efforts and be a catalyst of change to current crypto investment and return trends by connecting high-powered investors with strong projects, with Re:Verse being one of them.
“We’re happy to be seen by our backers as a high-potential project that will help recover trends of venture capital investments to what they were a year ago. We believe our technology and infrastructure can completely redefine the brand loyalty experience, and we’re excited to showcase what we’ve been working on for the past year to many new potential investors.”
Jason Shek, CEO - Re:Verse
“Syndicate Capital Group has been a keen supporting organization to the Cyberport Venture Capital Forum in recent years. Currently, our group has been invited by InvestHK and FintechHK to be the Corporate Champion as well as the Investor Champion of the Global Fast Track. We are delighted to continue our supports to Re:Verse to explore opportunities among the Web 3.0 spaces.”
Albert Yip, Chairman – Syndicate Capital Group
Re:Verse aims to be the project that easily brings people into web3 by redefining the brand loyalty experience and allowing them to easily convert and maximize their loyalty rewards. Re:Verse breaks down the highly restrictive terms and conditions of traditional loyalty programs that make it difficult to actually utilise rightfully earned loyalty points. This is done by allowing loyalty point collectors to swap between different loyalty points or converting them to REVD, and integrating REVD into all shopping experiences, from real life to the metaverse. Once the web3 wallet browser extension is created and further integrated into metaverses for e-commerce functionality, they will implement a DAO to fully bring brand loyalty into web 3.0, allowing shoppers to earn rewards in the metaverse and realize their #Buy2Earn tagline.
With the crypto market still in a stagnant state, not only have venture capitals been less active in deploying capital, but retail investors have also seen less trading and investment activity into coins and projects. Ultimately, high-potential projects are discouraged from further developing and launching in this time period.
Participating venture capitals include Syndicate Capital, Hashkey Group, and Sinovation Ventures, among others. By creating a platform for high-powered investors and high-potential projects, the Cyberport Venture Capital Forum is helping to revive the cryptocurrency industry and taking it to new heights, furthering the widespread use and legitimization of crypto across the globe. For more information about the Cyberport VC Forum, visit https://cvcf.cyberport.hk/en/index.
About Re:Verse
Re:Verse aims to disrupt the trillion dollar loyalty industry through a fully comprehensive and crypto-infused loyalty points exchange and management platform that allows shoppers to achieve maximum rewards for their brand loyalty.
Through Re:Verse, users are able to convert their idle loyalty points into REVD, the native token that powers the Re:Verse ecosystem. Shoppers can also collect, manage, and even exchange between all the supported loyalty programs on the platform, making the brand loyalty experience that much better.
Amanda Lee
ReverseDAO
info@reversedao.io
ReverseDAO Introduction