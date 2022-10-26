Aesthetic Record Launches Integrated Lead Management Feature to Boost Practice Conversion Rates

Practices who reach out to a new lead within the first 5 minutes of contact are 10x more likely to book the appointment.

Practices can streamline their lead management system and increase their speed to lead by bringing their third-party marketing leads into Aesthetic Record.

It's made capturing and converting leads simpler than ever. Docovia is now seamlessly integrated into the "Leads" tab, streamlining your ability to capture and convert more leads into new clients.” — Trevor Hazen, Docovia

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesthetic Record, a leading Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and Practice Management software, today announced the launch of a new integrated leads feature that brings third-party lead generation data into the AR Command Center in real time. The feature is designed to help Practices boost their lead conversion rates and grow their businesses by shortening the response time, or speed to lead, between inbound lead contact and outbound Practice follow up. This centralized tool can aggregate leads across multiple marketing vendors and distribution channels into one list so Practices can spend less time monitoring multiple lead sources and more time on conversion efforts.

Practices can connect their funnels from participating vendors through a simple integration interface. As leads populate, staff can leverage AR’s communication tools to convert a new potential patient into a booked appointment without the need for manual entry or multiple software programs. For Practices who prefer to nurture their leads in an existing CRM, this list is a valuable reminder to go into their lead management software within those first critical minutes of contact and act.

This feature is launching with four integrated partners, Docovia, Growth 99, Studio III Marketing, and Reachify, with immediate plans to add CRM and marketing vendors who have an interest in servicing Aesthetic Record’s customers. When asked about the benefits to Practices, Trevor Hazen, Director of Sales at Docovia, said “It’s made capturing and converting leads simpler than ever. Docovia helps with the creation, design, and implementation of custom intake forms for your lead funnels. Those acquired leads are now seamlessly integrated into the "Leads" tab in AR, eliminating the need to learn another piece of software and streamlining your ability to capture and convert more leads into new clients. Now, it’s just a question of how soon do you want to increase the quality and quantity of your lead capture?”

In addition to this new lead management feature, Aesthetic Record also integrates with several CRM partners to automate the sharing of new contacts, marketing reports and metrics from Aesthetic Record into those software platforms. To learn more, visit www.aestheticrecord.com.

For vendors interested in becoming a leads integration partner, please contact Tiphany Hall, PhD, Chief Growth Officer, at Tiphany@aestheticrecord.com for more information.

About Aesthetic Record, LLC

Aesthetic Record is a HIPAA-compliant Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system and complete Practice Management solution created for Medical Spas, Dermatology, Plastic Surgery and Wellness Clinics. AR provides end-to-end workflow integration from online booking to treatment & charting, checkout and KPI reporting. Practices can also leverage HIPAA-compliant telehealth, cloud-based eRX, and the Virtual Clinic Suite to expand their geographical footprint beyond their physical space. In addition to full supply chain management, the Aesthetic Record Marketplace, an eCommerce platform built specifically for Aesthetic providers, is the fastest, most cost-effective way to shop for practice essentials, supplies and services from a single site. For more information, visit www.aestheticrecord.com

