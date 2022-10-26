2022 Pacific Sustainable Tourism Leadership Summit
The stage is set for the Pacific Tourism Organisation’s (SPTO) inaugural “Pacific Sustainable Tourism Leaders’ Summit” on November 2 in the Cook Islands.
With the theme ‘Partnering for a resilient, prosperous, and inclusive Pacific through sustainable tourism” the PSTLS’s main objectives is to:
- Create a shared vision for the Pacific to be a global leader in sustainable tourism
- Bring key decision-makers and stakeholders to develop strong partnerships with the Ministers of Tourism, international partners, regional and national tourism organisations, tourism industry partners and community leaders
- Discuss and form pertinent sustainable tourism policies
- Showcase sustainable tourism experiences in various Pacific countries that will become the host
- Form a declaration by the host country that will direct the development of sustainable tourism in key specific areas and themes
The 2022 PSTL Summit will bring together Pacific Island tourism leaders and regional stakeholders involved in the development and promotion of sustainable travel & tourism; including Member delegations, private sector partners, academia, development agencies, consultants, and more.
Session 1
(A) Country-led solutions for regional progress towards 2030
- Prosperous Economies
- Thriving and Inclusive Communities
- Visible and valued Cultures
- Healthy Islands and Oceans
Session 2
(B) Enhancing Pacific resilience and competitiveness as a sustainable tourism destination, post-COVID-19
- Market and destination collaboration for recovery
- Sustainable cruise development post-pandemic
- Climate resilience and its role in future-proofing tourism
- Improving Air Connectivity for Small Island States
Session 3
(C) Partnerships for strengthening climate and disaster resilience in tourism
- Partnerships for Climate-Resilient Tourism
- Glasgow Declaration – a pathway for the Pacific
- Public-Private Partnerships for accelerating climate and
- disaster risk reduction action
- Nature-based solutions to climate resilience and partnerships for tourism
- Nature-based solutions to climate resilience and partnerships for tourism
- Role of research in resilience building for people-cantered tourism recovery