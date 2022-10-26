Home 2022 Pacific Sustainable Tourism Leadership Summit

The stage is set for the Pacific Tourism Organisation’s (SPTO) inaugural “Pacific Sustainable Tourism Leaders’ Summit” on November 2 in the Cook Islands.

With the theme ‘Partnering for a resilient, prosperous, and inclusive Pacific through sustainable tourism” the PSTLS’s main objectives is to:

Create a shared vision for the Pacific to be a global leader in sustainable tourism

Bring key decision-makers and stakeholders to develop strong partnerships with the Ministers of Tourism, international partners, regional and national tourism organisations, tourism industry partners and community leaders

Discuss and form pertinent sustainable tourism policies

Showcase sustainable tourism experiences in various Pacific countries that will become the host

Form a declaration by the host country that will direct the development of sustainable tourism in key specific areas and themes

The 2022 PSTL Summit will bring together Pacific Island tourism leaders and regional stakeholders involved in the development and promotion of sustainable travel & tourism; including Member delegations, private sector partners, academia, development agencies, consultants, and more.

Session 1

(A) Country-led solutions for regional progress towards 2030

Prosperous Economies

Thriving and Inclusive Communities

Visible and valued Cultures

Healthy Islands and Oceans

Session 2

(B) Enhancing Pacific resilience and competitiveness as a sustainable tourism destination, post-COVID-19

Market and destination collaboration for recovery

Sustainable cruise development post-pandemic

Climate resilience and its role in future-proofing tourism

Improving Air Connectivity for Small Island States

Session 3

(C) Partnerships for strengthening climate and disaster resilience in tourism