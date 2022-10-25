Senate Bill 1208 Printer's Number 2006

PENNSYLVANIA, October 25 - in installments or, in the case of costs or fines, reduce

or waive the costs or fines [.], EXCEPT COSTS IMPOSED

UNDER SECTION 1101 OF THE ACT OF NOVEMBER 24, 1998

(P.L.882, NO.111), KNOWN AS THE CRIME VICTIMS ACT. In

determining the appropriate installments, reduction or

waiver, the issuing authority, senior judge or senior

magisterial district judge shall consider the defendant's

financial resources, the defendant's ability to make

restitution and reparations and the nature of the burden

the payment will impose on the defendant. If the

defendant is in default of a payment or DEFENDANT.

(II) IF THE DEFENDANT IS IN DEFAULT OF A PAYMENT OR

advises the issuing authority, senior judge or senior

magisterial district judge that default is imminent, the

issuing authority, senior judge or senior magisterial

district judge may schedule a rehearing on the payment

schedule. At the rehearing the defendant has the burden

of proving changes of financial condition such that the

defendant is without the means to meet the payment

schedule. The issuing authority, senior judge or senior

magisterial district judge may extend or accelerate the

schedule, leave it unaltered, REDUCE OR WAIVE THE COSTS

OR FINES, EXCEPT COSTS IMPOSED UNDER SECTION 1101.1 1101

OF THE CRIME VICTIMS ACT or sentence the defendant to a

period of community service as the issuing authority,

senior judge or senior magisterial district judge finds

to be just and practicable under the circumstances. The

issuing authority, senior judge or senior CIRCUMSTANCES.

(III) IF THE ISSUING AUTHORITY, SENIOR JUDGE OR

SENIOR MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE DETERMINES THAT THE

20220SB1208PN2006 - 5 -

