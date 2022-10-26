Whistleblowing Canada Announces the Appointment of New Board and Advisory Board Members
New members bring in-depth knowledge and experience of whistleblowing environment.OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whistleblowing Canada (WC) is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors and Advisory Board.
Heather Sanford joins our Board of Directors.
Ms. Sanford is a governance professional, lawyer, and active community volunteer. She is a graduate of Acadia University (BA), and the University of New Brunswick (LLB), and lives in Prince George BC. She currently works with Emily Carr University of Art + Design in Vancouver and is enrolled in the Rotman Director Education Program pursuing the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) designation.
“I have firsthand knowledge of whistleblowing and that experience, along with years of diverse professional and volunteer experiences position me well to add value to the important work of Whistleblowing Canada” said Ms. Sanford.
Our new Advisory Board members are Julie Gouin, M.A., c.o., ASC and Nadia Smaili, Ph.D., CPA, CGA, CFE, CFF.
Ms. Gouin brings years of experience as a licensed Guidance Counsellor and consultant in organizational psychology. Based in Québec, she works with individuals on career-related issues and helps organizations select and develop competent leaders. She also has several years of experience as a board member for non-profits and public institutions. Her understanding of organizational cultures, ethical suffering, power and ego in the workplace, and the links between governance and organizational climate will be an added value to the board.
According to Ms. Gouin, “As a whistleblower myself, I have experienced firsthand how traumatic telling the truth can be. That experience has driven me to increase awareness of the moral injury that occurs for whistleblowers. Whistleblowing Canada is leading the charge in raising that awareness and it’s important for me to contribute to its mission by joining the Advisory Board.”
Ms. Smaili is a Full Professor of Accounting at the School of Management Science, University of Quebec in Montreal (ESG UQAM). Professor Smaili’s research focuses on financial statements fraud, whistleblowing and corporate governance. She has published in Journal of Business Ethics, ll, Journal of Management and Governance, Comptabilité- Contrôle-Audit (CCA) and Journal of Applied Business Research. Professor Smaili holds a Ph.D. in business administration from HEC Montreal.
Smaili said, “In my role at UQAM, I have developed several courses and postgraduate programs related to prevention and detection of fraud, helping promote ethical practices. I’m looking forward to joining the efforts of Whistleblowing Canada to this end.”
“I am so very pleased to welcome these diverse and experienced volunteers to our Board and Advisory Board” said Pamela Forward, President of Whistleblowing Canada. “They are experts and will help fill the many gaps in policy, practice and research in the whistleblowing field in Canada”.
About Whistleblowing Canada
Whistleblowing Canada Research Society (WCRS) is a non-profit registered charity dedicated to advancing education on the whistleblowing phenomenon in Canada through research. This research is shared publicly and informs public discussion and public policy development.
