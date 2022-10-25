Letter of Credence, 25 October 2022

APPOINTMENT OF NON-RESIDENT AMBASSADOR TO THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF TIMOR-LESTE AND NON-RESIDENT AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED MEXICAN STATES

The Government has appointed Mr Robin Hu Yee Cheng as Singapore’s Non-Resident Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste and Mr Gerald Balendran Singham as Singapore’s Non-Resident Ambassador to the United Mexican States.

Mr Hu is currently the Vice-Chairman for Asia and Operating Partner at Temasek. He previously headed Temasek’s international policy and governance and institutional relations functions, and its sustainability and stewardship group. Mr Hu is Chairman of convention company Constellar and Chairman of Mandai Nature, a Temasek and Wildlife Reserve Singapore endowment. He is also a Board Member at Business China and Mediacorp.

Mr Hu graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Kent, United Kingdom, and a Master of Science in Computing and Mathematics from the University of Wales, United Kingdom.

Mr Hu is married to Mdm Christine Hii Yien Hua and they have two sons.

Mr Gerald Singham is currently the Global Vice-Chair & ASEAN CEO of Dentons Rodyk & Davidson LLP. He sits on the Boards of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, Republic Polytechnic and the National Heritage Board. He also serves as Chairman of the National Crime Prevention Council. Mr Singham was awarded the Public Service Medal in 2005, the Public Service Star in 2009, and the Public Service Star (Bar) in 2019.

Mr Singham graduated with a Bachelor of Laws in 1985 and a Master of Laws in 1987 from the University of London. He is also admitted as a Barrister at the Inns of Court in England.

Mr Singham is married to Ms Gina Lim Singham and they have four children.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

25 OCTOBER 2022

. . . . .

Mr Robin Hu Yee Cheng is Vice Chairman Asia and Operating Partner at Temasek. He previously headed Temasek’s international policy and governance and institutional relations functions, and its sustainability and stewardship group.

Mr Hu is Chairman of convention company Constellar and of Mandai Nature, a Temasek and Wildlife Reserve Singapore endowment. He is Board Member at Business China and Mediacorp. He was Chief Executive of South China Morning Post in Hong Kong and Senior Executive Vice President of Chinese newspapers at Singapore Press Holdings.

Mr Hu graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Kent, and a Master of Science in Computing and Mathematics from University of Wales, United Kingdom. He is married to Ms Christine Hii Yien Hua and they have two sons.

Photo Credits: MCI

. . . . .





Mr Gerald Balendran Singham is an Advocate and Solicitor in Singapore. He is currently Global Vice-Chair & ASEAN CEO, Dentons Rodyk & Davidson LLP.

Mr Singham currently sits on the Boards of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, Republic Polytechnic and the National Heritage Board. He also serves as Chairman of the National Crime Prevention Council.

Mr Singham is a Member of various committees. He is Chairman of the Teck Ghee Citizens’ Consultative Committee. He is a Member of the Military Court of Appeal. He was former Vice Chairman and current Adviser to OnePeople.sg (a national body that promotes racial harmony in Singapore). He was awarded the Public Service Medal in 2005, the Public Service Star in 2009, and the Public Service Star (Bar) in 2019.

Mr Singham graduated with a Bachelor of Laws in 1985 and a Master of Laws in 1987 from the University of London. He is also admitted as a Barrister at the Inns of Court in England. He is married to Ms Gina Lim Singham and they have four children.

Photo Credits: MCI

. . . . .



