Congratulatory Messages from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to People’s Republic of China President Xi Jinping, and Member of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Politburo Standing Committee and Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to congratulate President Xi Jinping on his reappointment as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and newly elected Politburo Standing Committee member of the 20th CPC Central Committee and Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang. The text of Prime Minister Lee’s letters are appended.

25 October 2022

Dear President Xi,

Please accept my warmest congratulations on your re-appointment as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the success of the 20th National Congress of the CPC.

You continue to lead the CPC and China at an important juncture in China’s development amidst a complex global environment. I am confident that under your able leadership, China will continue to progress towards its long-term goals, overcome its challenges, and enjoy many more years of stability and prosperity.

Singapore and China enjoy excellent relations underpinned by regular high-level exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation. Our bilateral cooperation has evolved over the years and expanded into new areas, in tandem with our respective development priorities. We should continue to work together to broaden and deepen our cooperation in the years ahead.

I look forward to meeting you soon, and working with you and your colleagues to further strengthen relations between our two countries. I wish you good health and every success.

Yours sincerely,

Lee Hsien Loong

His Excellency Xi Jinping

President

People’s Republic of China

25 October 2022

Your Excellency,

Please accept my warmest congratulations on your appointment to the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Politburo Standing Committee.

Singapore and China enjoy a strong and substantive relationship, anchored by regular high-level exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation. Our three Government-to-Government projects – the Suzhou Industrial Park, the Tianjin Eco-City, and the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative – continue to be successful examples of what our countries can achieve together. Our multifaceted and forward-looking cooperation has progressed steadily over the years, expanding into new areas such as the digital and green economies. I am confident that Singapore-China relations will continue to flourish with the incoming Chinese leadership and as our countries work towards the full restoration of air connectivity.

I warmly recall our discussions when we last met in Shanghai in 2018. I look forward to meeting you again and working closely with you and your colleagues to strengthen bilateral relations. I wish you every success in your new appointment.

Yours sincerely,

Lee Hsien Loong

His Excellency Li Qiang

Member of the 20th CPC Central Committee Politburo Standing Committee

People’s Republic of China