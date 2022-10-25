Workplace Culture Podcast from Ideal Outcomes, Inc. Tackles Vital Business Issues
Thought leaders Jason Richmond, Leo Bottary and Mike Richardson provide important leadership development guidance to business executives
We invite business leaders to convene and collaborate on the most pressing issues they face in today's ever-evolving, fast-paced world of accelerating disruptive change”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s been a year of bewildering phrases from the Return to Work, to the Great Resignation to Quiet Quitting. How do you make sense of it all? More importantly, where is it all going? What does it mean for you as an employer, as an employee, and as a leader?
These are the issues tackled in the most recent edition of The One Advantage podcast produced by culture change consultants, Ideal Outcomes, Inc.
The bi-weekly podcast hosted by Jason Richmond, an authority on culture, Mike Richardson, an expert on agility, and Leo Bottary, a thought leader on peer power, is aimed at CEOs, executives and their teams undertaking the transformation journey to what they call “a peer-powered culture of agility.”
The most recent podcast is titled “Where Are We with the New World of Work?” Other topics the trio have discussed include, “The Power of Peers,” “Leading Differently: What are the New Demands on You as a Leader?” “The New New Talent War: What is Your Employee Value Proposition?” “L&D: Where Will We Be?” and “Are You Recession-Ready?”
In a joint statement the three hosts said, “By triangulating well-documented insights at the intersection of culture, peer power, and agility, we create synergies that increase employee ownership, bring an organization’s purpose and core values to life, empower people to identify opportunity in adversity, and help teams act with greater clarity. We invite business leaders to convene and collaborate on the most pressing issues they face in today's ever-evolving, fast-paced world of accelerating disruptive change.”
Leading culture change consultant Jason Richmond is President/CEO and Chief Culture Officer at Ideal Outcomes, Inc., and author of “Culture Ignited: 5 Disciplines for Adaptive Leadership” and “Culture Spark: 5 Steps to Ignite and Sustain Organizational Growth.” An in-demand keynote speaker, he is widely recognized as a noted authority on helping companies build strong, sustained revenue growth by empowering their employees and developing energizing workplace cultures.
Leo Bottary is the founder and managing partner of Peernovation, LLC, and an award-winning author of three books, including “Peernovation: What Peer Groups Can Teach Us About Building High Performing Teams.” Prior to teaching at Rutgers, Leo was an adjunct professor at Seton Hall University. Earlier in his career, he served in senior leadership positions at Mullen and Hill & Knowlton.
Mike Richardson, author of “Wheel$pin: The Agile Executive’s Manifesto,” started his career as a petroleum engineer on offshore oil and gas drilling rigs with Shell International. After obtaining his MBA at London Business School, he ran the Aerospace Division of a British public company. He has spent nearly twenty years as an author, keynote speaker, facilitator, coach and board member.
“The One Advantage” podcast is currently available on Apple, Google, Spotify and Spreaker and can also be found at https://www.idealoutcomesinc.com.
