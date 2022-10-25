Results of gaming sector survey 2021

MACAU, October 25 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that number of enterprises engaged in gaming activities stayed at 9 in 2021. Total receipts of the gaming sector increased by 42.0% year-on-year to MOP90.81 billion owing to the recovery of tourism activity following a rebound in number of visitor arrivals to Macao; gaming receipts (MOP87.54 billion) grew by 45.1% whereas interest receipts (MOP2.61 billion) dropped by 1.7%. Despite a pickup compared to 2020, total receipts in 2021 corresponded to only about 30% of those in 2019.

Total expenditure of the gaming sector rose by 15.2% year-on-year to MOP53.48 billion, driven by a 45.4% increase in Operating Expenses (MOP14.47 billion) and an 18.1% growth in expenditure on Purchase of Goods, Commission Paid & Customer Rebate (MOP11.14 billion); these two items together accounted for nearly half of the total expenditure. In terms of Operating Expenses, expenses on complimentary goods/services provided to customers such as hotel accommodation and food & beverage (MOP7.37 billion) swelled by 59.0% year-on-year. Compensation of Employees went up by 2.0% year-on-year to MOP20.10 billion, occupying 37.6% of the total expenditure. On the other hand, Non-operating Expenses grew by 6.1% year-on-year to MOP7.77 billion on account of a 15.0% rise in interest paid (MOP4.46 billion).

Gross Value Added that measures the sectoral contribution to the economy increased by 49.7% year-on-year to MOP62.65 billion. Gross Surplus of the sector surged by 92.3% year-on-year to MOP42.55 billion; Gross Surplus Ratio (48.2%) and Gross Surplus-Expenditure Ratio (93.1%) grew by 12.1 percentage points and 36.5 percentage points respectively. Meanwhile, Gross Fixed Capital Formation of the sector rocketed by 1,304.6% year-on-year to MOP26.43 billion attributable to the completion and opening of large entertainment facilities.

The Gaming Sector Survey collects data on gaming activities from enterprises, excluding data on hotel, retail and other businesses operated by the enterprises.