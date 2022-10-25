Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,999 in the last 365 days.

Results of gaming sector survey 2021

MACAU, October 25 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that number of enterprises engaged in gaming activities stayed at 9 in 2021. Total receipts of the gaming sector increased by 42.0% year-on-year to MOP90.81 billion owing to the recovery of tourism activity following a rebound in number of visitor arrivals to Macao; gaming receipts (MOP87.54 billion) grew by 45.1% whereas interest receipts (MOP2.61 billion) dropped by 1.7%. Despite a pickup compared to 2020, total receipts in 2021 corresponded to only about 30% of those in 2019.

Total expenditure of the gaming sector rose by 15.2% year-on-year to MOP53.48 billion, driven by a 45.4% increase in Operating Expenses (MOP14.47 billion) and an 18.1% growth in expenditure on Purchase of Goods, Commission Paid & Customer Rebate (MOP11.14 billion); these two items together accounted for nearly half of the total expenditure. In terms of Operating Expenses, expenses on complimentary goods/services provided to customers such as hotel accommodation and food & beverage (MOP7.37 billion) swelled by 59.0% year-on-year. Compensation of Employees went up by 2.0% year-on-year to MOP20.10 billion, occupying 37.6% of the total expenditure. On the other hand, Non-operating Expenses grew by 6.1% year-on-year to MOP7.77 billion on account of a 15.0% rise in interest paid (MOP4.46 billion).

Gross Value Added that measures the sectoral contribution to the economy increased by 49.7% year-on-year to MOP62.65 billion. Gross Surplus of the sector surged by 92.3% year-on-year to MOP42.55 billion; Gross Surplus Ratio (48.2%) and Gross Surplus-Expenditure Ratio (93.1%) grew by 12.1 percentage points and 36.5 percentage points respectively. Meanwhile, Gross Fixed Capital Formation of the sector rocketed by 1,304.6% year-on-year to MOP26.43 billion attributable to the completion and opening of large entertainment facilities.

The Gaming Sector Survey collects data on gaming activities from enterprises, excluding data on hotel, retail and other businesses operated by the enterprises.

You just read:

Results of gaming sector survey 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.