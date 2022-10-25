Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, October 25 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 25, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 6:50 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Regina Young.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable Anthony M. DeLuca.

Motion to Override Governor’s Veto

of HB 146, PN 3329 (Oberlander) 132 – 68 (Veto Sustained)

Motion to Reconsider HB 146, PN 3329

(Oberlander/Causer)

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 875

HB 2209

HB 2210

HB 2527

HB 2538

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1795

HB 2637

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

October 25, 2022

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, November 14, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 875

HB 1795

HB 2209

HB 2210

HB 2527

HB 2538

HB 2637

SB 118

SB 439

SB 1027

SB 1287

Bills Referred

HB 2897 Education

HB 2898 Education

HB 2899 Professional Licensure

HB 2900 Education

HB 2901 State Government

HB 2902 Education

SB 1321 Finance

HR 238 Consumer Affairs

Bills Recommitted

HB 2174 To Appropriations

SB 153 To Appropriations

SB 225 To Appropriations

SB 317 To Appropriations

SB 431 To Appropriations

SB 522 To Appropriations

SB 696 To Appropriations

SB 806 To Appropriations

SB 1083 To Appropriations

SB 1152 To Appropriations

SB 1208 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

SB 423 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 731 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 786 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 807 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1173 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1199 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1201 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HR 239 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1795 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2637 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 2733

HB 2890

SB 503

SB 1040

SB 1255

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 228 A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a comprehensive study of statutes and regulations promulgated under Titles 23 and 67 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes and the Human Services Code in the past five years currently in effect in this Commonwealth that have exacerbated trauma in children and families and make recommendations of methods to draft statutes and regulations in a trauma-informed manner to mitigate trauma. 168 - 32

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.