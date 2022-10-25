Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 25, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, October 25 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
October 25, 2022
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 6:50 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Regina Young.
The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable Anthony M. DeLuca.
Motion to Override Governor’s Veto
of HB 146, PN 3329 (Oberlander) 132 – 68 (Veto Sustained)
Motion to Reconsider HB 146, PN 3329
(Oberlander/Causer)
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 875
HB 2209
HB 2210
HB 2527
HB 2538
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1795
HB 2637
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
October 25, 2022
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, November 14, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 875
HB 1795
HB 2209
HB 2210
HB 2527
HB 2538
HB 2637
SB 118
SB 439
SB 1027
SB 1287
Bills Referred
HB 2897 Education
HB 2898 Education
HB 2899 Professional Licensure
HB 2900 Education
HB 2901 State Government
HB 2902 Education
SB 1321 Finance
HR 238 Consumer Affairs
Bills Recommitted
HB 2174 To Appropriations
SB 153 To Appropriations
SB 225 To Appropriations
SB 317 To Appropriations
SB 431 To Appropriations
SB 522 To Appropriations
SB 696 To Appropriations
SB 806 To Appropriations
SB 1083 To Appropriations
SB 1152 To Appropriations
SB 1208 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
SB 423 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 731 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 786 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 807 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1173 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1199 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1201 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HR 239 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1795 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2637 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 2733
HB 2890
SB 503
SB 1040
SB 1255
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a comprehensive study of statutes and regulations promulgated under Titles 23 and 67 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes and the Human Services Code in the past five years currently in effect in this Commonwealth that have exacerbated trauma in children and families and make recommendations of methods to draft statutes and regulations in a trauma-informed manner to mitigate trauma.
|
168 - 32
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.