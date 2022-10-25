Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, October 25 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 25, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 6:50 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Regina Young.

 

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable Anthony M. DeLuca.

 

Motion to Override Governor’s Veto

of HB 146, PN 3329 (Oberlander)                       132 – 68        (Veto Sustained)

 

Motion to Reconsider HB 146, PN 3329

(Oberlander/Causer)

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 875

HB 2209

HB 2210

HB 2527

HB 2538

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1795

HB 2637

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

October 25, 2022

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, November 14, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 875

HB 1795

HB 2209
HB 2210

HB 2527

HB 2538

HB 2637

SB 118

SB 439

SB 1027

SB 1287

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2897   Education

HB 2898   Education

HB 2899   Professional Licensure

HB 2900   Education

HB 2901   State Government

HB 2902   Education

                                                                                                                                                   SB 1321    Finance

 

HR 238     Consumer Affairs

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 2174      To Appropriations

SB 153         To Appropriations

SB 225         To Appropriations

SB 317         To Appropriations

SB 431         To Appropriations

SB 522         To Appropriations

SB 696         To Appropriations

SB 806         To Appropriations

SB 1083       To Appropriations

SB 1152       To Appropriations

SB 1208       To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

SB 423         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 731         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 786         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 807         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1173       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1199       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1201       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HR 239        From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1795      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2637      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 2733

HB 2890

SB 503

SB 1040

SB 1255

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 228

A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a comprehensive study of statutes and regulations promulgated under Titles 23 and 67 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes and the Human Services Code in the past five years currently in effect in this Commonwealth that have exacerbated trauma in children and families and make recommendations of methods to draft statutes and regulations in a trauma-informed manner to mitigate trauma.

168 - 32 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

