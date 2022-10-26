Ki Liquid Engineering builds NEW State-of-the-art laboratory.
New laboratory to develop new innovative car care and cleaning products for Ki Liquid Engineering.
We are excited to have a state-of-the-art laboratory to help develop custom new chemicals to provide our customers with the best car care products and polishes as well as documentation support.”SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ki Liquid Engineering completed construction of a new state-of-the-art chemical laboratory. The new lab will provide additional support to its growing customers and products demand. According to Eddie Llamas, President of Ki; he states, “this lab has been long in development to remain as an innovator in chemical formulation and blending.”
— Eddie Llamas
Ki Liquid Engineering is a chemical formulation, blending, and bottling manufacturer. They have been manufacturing car care products for industry car wash bays & tunnels as well as products for consumer products and detailers alike. Ki has been in private brand development for more than 30 years. Manufacturing various chemical products for cleaning, degreasing, solvents, to specialty chemicals for various industries including Household cleaning, Janitorial, to Commercial/Industrial chemicals. In addition to their custom product formulation, they also specialize in custom tolling/blending and co-packing services.
“The new laboratory will allow Ki Liquid Engineering to provide chemical certifications, analysis, and maintaining the highest product quality for our customers”, stated Alex Ozkaya, Vice President of Operation. “Customer service and product quality is our highest company commitment, and we take great pride in those high standards.” The new cleanroom lab was an extension to their current 50K square foot factory and is already fully functional.
For complete information regarding Ki Liquid Engineering products and services, visit their site at www.KiLiquidEngineering.com.
Contact:
Tom Ngo, Director of Marketing
Ki Liquid Engineering
Info@KiLiquidEngineering.com
www.KiLiquidEngineering.com
Phone: 833.379.7700
Tom Ngo
Ki Liquid Engineering
+1 714-312-9322
email us here