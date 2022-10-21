Submit Release
New Water Spot Remover from Proje Sure to Impress, featured at SEMA Expo 2022

New Proje water spot remover, removes even hard water.

Proje Premium Car Care announces a new product specially formulated to fight hard water spots and deposits at SEMA Automotive Aftermarket Expo.

LA MIRADA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proje's new advance Water Spot Remover is a game changer. The specially formulated gel works to break down and removes built-up minerals and deposits left behind after water evaporates on paint or glass.
This newly formulated product is designed to especially tackle Hard Water leaving water spots that seem impossible to remove. Devin Doty a professional auto detailer said, “this is a wonderful product to cut my job time significantly and leave a clean surface.”

Proje’s new water spot remover has a pleasant grape scent infused in the gel. In an everchanging car market, a good reliable water spot remover is an essential product to have in your toolbox. “A good water spot remover can reduce my detailing time by 50% and ensures a beautiful job for my clients”, states Mr. Doty.

Proje is a US manufacturer of premium car care products for more than 30 years. They feature a complete line of products that covers a vehicle from bumper to bumper. Their ever-changing product line reflects new innovative chemicals and molecules to develop the best paint protection and car care product line. Proje specialty ceramic products are well known to deliver a high level of protection and unparallel shine.

Proje Products can be found on Amazon, Facebook, and Walmart Marketplace and directly on www.ProjeProducts.com. For more information about Proje, email directly Marketing@ProjeProducts.com.

Contact:
Tom Ngo
Director of Marketing
Proje Products
Tom@ProjeProducts.com

Tom Ngo
Proje Car Care Products
+ +1 714-312-9322
email us here
