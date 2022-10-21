New Proje Carnauba Express Spray Wax launching at SEMA Expo 2022
Proje Premium Car Care announces a new carnauba-based spray wax for your vehicle at SEMA Automotive Aftermarket Expo 2022.
Proje put the premium in car care products and their new carnauba Express Spray Wax just made my job so much easier, my customers and I love this product.”LA MIRADA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new ‘Express Spray Wax’ is a custom formula unique to Proje, a specially formulated carnauba-based spray wax that contains high-end polymers designed to increase your vehicle's depth.
— Albert Davila
Special pineapple scent infused in the polymers. Proje recognized a lack of carnauba products from the marketplace and an opportunity to reintroduce a strong carnauba-based spray wax.
“The new carnauba wax beautifully finishes a detailed car with the ultimate shine to make all my customers happy”, said Albert Davila, a professional auto detail. Mr. Davila goes on to say, “What was sweeter than the pineapple scent was the low $15.99 cost, it’s a surefire way to bring my customer back.”
Proje is a US manufacturer of premium car care products for more than 30 years. They feature a complete line of products that covers a vehicle from bumper to bumper. Their ever-changing product line reflects new innovative chemicals and molecules to develop the best paint protection and car care product line. Proje specialty ceramic products are well known to deliver a high level of protection and unparallel shine.
Proje Products can be found on Amazon, Facebook, and Walmart Marketplace and directly on www.ProjeProducts.com. For more information about Proje, email Marketing@ProjeProducts.com.
Contact:
Tom Ngo
Director of Marketing
Proje Products
Tom@ProjeProducts.com
