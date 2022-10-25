Applications Being Accepted for a Vacancy On The Greenlee County Superior Court

Applications are being accepted for a vacancy on the Superior Court in Greenlee County. The vacancy is created by the retirement of Judge Monica L. Stauffer effective December 31, 2022.

The Arizona Governor’s Office will review applications and interview selected applicants for the vacancy, and the Governor will appoint the new judge pursuant to Article VI, Section 12 of the Arizona Constitution.

The judicial application form can be downloaded online at the Governor’s Office website: https://azgovernor.gov/judges.

Applicants must be at least 30 years of age and less than 65 years of age, of good moral character, admitted to the practice of law in Arizona, a resident of Arizona for the past five years, and a resident of Greenlee County for the past year pursuant to Article VI, Sections 22 and 37 of the Arizona Constitution.

A signed original application with all attachments, and a searchable .pdf version of the application and attachments must be submitted to Anni Foster, General Counsel, Office of Governor Doug Ducey, Executive Tower, 1700 W. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85007, by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022.

All interviews are open to the public. The interview date will be announced.