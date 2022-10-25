Super Lawyers Recognizes 38 Crowe & Dunlevy Attorneys
2022 list includes 19 different practice groups
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Lawyers has named 38 Crowe & Dunlevy attorneys to the publication’s 2022 list of Oklahoma Super Lawyers and Rising Stars.*
A rating service of notable lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement, Super Lawyers’ selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis. The publication’s selection process combines peer nominations and evaluations with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement.
Six Crowe & Dunlevy attorneys received special recognition. William H. Hoch was named to the publication’s Top 10 Oklahoma Super Lawyers list. LeAnne Burnett, Tara A. LaClair, Judy Hamilton Morse and Karen S. Rieger were listed as Top 25 Women Oklahoma Super Lawyers. Hoch, Morse and John M. Thompson were ranked in the Top 50 Oklahoma Super Lawyers list.
Twenty-seven of the firm’s attorneys were recognized by the publication as Oklahoma Super Lawyers and 11 additional attorneys were named Rising Stars.
The following Crowe & Dunlevy lawyers were selected for inclusion in the 2022 Oklahoma Super Lawyers publication:
Zachary W. Allen – Real Estate
Elliot P. Anderson – Business Litigation
LeAnne Burnett – Environmental
Adam W. Childers – Employment Litigation: Defense
Leonard Court – Employment & Labor
Mark A. Craige – Bankruptcy: Business
Harvey D. Ellis, Jr. – Appellate
Eric S. Fisher – Business/Corporate
Jimmy K. Goodman – Alternative Dispute Resolution
Kevin D. Gordon – Health Care
John J. Griffin, Jr. – Energy & Resources
William H. Hoch – Business Litigation
Tara A. LaClair – Securities Litigation
Michael S. Laird – Real Estate
Michael McBride III – Native American Law
D. Kent Meyers – Antitrust Litigation
Judy Hamilton Morse – Business Litigation
Clyde A. Muchmore – Appellate
Michael R. Pacewicz – Business Litigation
Karen S. Rieger – Health Care
Malcolm E. Rosser IV – Real Estate
Timila S. Rother – Business Litigation
Randall J. Snapp – Employment & Labor
David M. Sullivan – Intellectual Property
John M. Thompson – Business Litigation
Mary H. Tolbert – Antitrust Litigation
L. Mark Walker – Energy & Resources
The following Crowe & Dunlevy attorneys were selected for inclusion in the Oklahoma Rising Stars 2022 publication:
Zane T. Anderson – Closely Held Business
Drew A. Cunningham – Real Estate
Tim J. Gallegly – Business Litigation
Anthony Hendricks – Administrative Law
Andrew E. Henry – Business Litigation
Kari Hoffhines – Banking
Allen L. Hutson – Employment Litigation: Defense
Paige A. Masters – General Litigation
Melanie Wilson Rughani – Appellate
Evan G.E. Vincent -Business Litigation
Evan Way – General Litigation
*Crowe & Dunlevy has no input in the rating methodologies used by Super Lawyers
About Crowe & Dunlevy
For 120 years, Crowe & Dunlevy has been a leader in innovative and effective legal solutions for businesses and individuals. Crowe & Dunlevy offers comprehensive transactional and litigation services from early mediation to complex commercial litigation to alternative dispute resolution. Through our nearly 30 practice groups, we work with diverse clientele and industries to achieve the most challenging legal objectives and solve our client’s complex legal issues. For more information, visit crowedunlevy.com.
Crowe & Dunlevy is the exclusive member firm in Oklahoma for Lex Mundi, the world’s leading network of independent law firms with in-depth experience in 125+ countries worldwide. For more information, visit lexmundi.com.
