Super Lawyers Recognizes 38 Crowe & Dunlevy Attorneys

2022 list includes 19 different practice groups

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Lawyers has named 38 Crowe & Dunlevy attorneys to the publication’s 2022 list of Oklahoma Super Lawyers and Rising Stars.*

A rating service of notable lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement, Super Lawyers’ selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis. The publication’s selection process combines peer nominations and evaluations with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Six Crowe & Dunlevy attorneys received special recognition. William H. Hoch was named to the publication’s Top 10 Oklahoma Super Lawyers list. LeAnne Burnett, Tara A. LaClair, Judy Hamilton Morse and Karen S. Rieger were listed as Top 25 Women Oklahoma Super Lawyers. Hoch, Morse and John M. Thompson were ranked in the Top 50 Oklahoma Super Lawyers list.

Twenty-seven of the firm’s attorneys were recognized by the publication as Oklahoma Super Lawyers and 11 additional attorneys were named Rising Stars.

The following Crowe & Dunlevy lawyers were selected for inclusion in the 2022 Oklahoma Super Lawyers publication:

Zachary W. Allen – Real Estate

Elliot P. Anderson – Business Litigation

LeAnne Burnett – Environmental

Adam W. Childers – Employment Litigation: Defense

Leonard Court – Employment & Labor

Mark A. Craige – Bankruptcy: Business

Harvey D. Ellis, Jr. – Appellate

Eric S. Fisher – Business/Corporate

Jimmy K. Goodman – Alternative Dispute Resolution

Kevin D. Gordon – Health Care

John J. Griffin, Jr. – Energy & Resources

William H. Hoch – Business Litigation

Tara A. LaClair – Securities Litigation

Michael S. Laird – Real Estate

Michael McBride III – Native American Law

D. Kent Meyers – Antitrust Litigation

Judy Hamilton Morse – Business Litigation

Clyde A. Muchmore – Appellate

Michael R. Pacewicz – Business Litigation

Karen S. Rieger – Health Care

Malcolm E. Rosser IV – Real Estate

Timila S. Rother – Business Litigation

Randall J. Snapp – Employment & Labor

David M. Sullivan – Intellectual Property

John M. Thompson – Business Litigation

Mary H. Tolbert – Antitrust Litigation

L. Mark Walker – Energy & Resources

The following Crowe & Dunlevy attorneys were selected for inclusion in the Oklahoma Rising Stars 2022 publication:

Zane T. Anderson – Closely Held Business

Drew A. Cunningham – Real Estate

Tim J. Gallegly – Business Litigation

Anthony Hendricks – Administrative Law

Andrew E. Henry – Business Litigation

Kari Hoffhines – Banking

Allen L. Hutson – Employment Litigation: Defense

Paige A. Masters – General Litigation

Melanie Wilson Rughani – Appellate

Evan G.E. Vincent -Business Litigation

Evan Way – General Litigation

*Crowe & Dunlevy has no input in the rating methodologies used by Super Lawyers

