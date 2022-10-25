Westbound US 60 to eastbound Interstate 10 ramp closed tonight (Tuesday Oct. 25 - Wednesday Oct. 26)

PHOENIX- The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan ahead while the westbound US 60 to eastbound I-10 ramp is closed from 7 p.m. tonight to 4 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26. Crews with the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will repair crash barriers during this closure.

Detour: Use the westbound US 60 ramp to westbound I-10 to access the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road.

These replaceable crash cushion barriers are designed to reduce the severity of crashes and injuries, and help to soften collisions with walls, poles, and other immovable objects in the project work zone. ADOT reminds drivers to slow down and use caution as these types of collisions typically involve speeds too fast for the conditions and distractions in the work zone.

To learn more about crash cushion barriers, read this ADOT blog; and watch the public service announcement created by members of the project team earlier this year urging drivers to slow down.

Please note: Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, The Curve, or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit, and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.