MontyCloud Announces Automated Checks for the AWS Well-Architected Framework
MontyCloud announces support for the AWS Well-Architected Framework
Our support for the AWS Well-Architected Framework accelerates our customers’ ability to meet AWS best practices”REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MontyCloud, a Cloud Management Competency partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces support for the AWS Well-Architected Framework. In a few clicks, MontyCloud customers and partners can evaluate and remediate their environments against the Six Pillars of the AWS Well-Architected Framework: Operations Excellence, Security, Reliability, Performance Efficiency, Cost Optimization, and Sustainability. After evaluating the workload, customers and partners will be able to write the results to the AWS WA Tool.
— Walter Rogers, CEO, MontyCloud
Walter Rogers, CEO of MontyCloud says “At MontyCloud, we pride ourselves on our ability to provide customers and partners with automation to transform teams into cloud powerhouses. Our support for the AWS Well-Architected Framework accelerates our customers’ ability to meet AWS best practices while saving time and resources that can be redirected towards accelerating digital transformation.”
MontyCloud’s automated checks provide evidence to improve the speed and accuracy of technical reviews. DAY2™ will automatically map checks to any number of resources in the customer’s workload, and accurately pinpoint issues with any resource. Over 70% of the Well-Architected Framework questions can be supported with instantaneous automated checks that provide a pass/fail recommendation. Collin Graves, CEO & Founder of North Labs says, “The evidence provided by MontyCloud's autonomous checks for the AWS Well-Architected Framework will accelerate our ability to drive data-driven business outcomes for customers.”
In the initial release, MontyCloud will provide over 200 Automated Checks spanning across 55+ AWS services to deterministically verify 100s of configuration options for their adherence to Well-Architected Framework guidelines. When an environment does not meet the AWS best practices outlined in the AWS Well-Architected Framework, customers and partners can use DAY2™ to remediate findings with a few clicks and no code.
About MontyCloud
MontyCloud Inc. was founded with the fundamental principle of transforming teams into cloud powerhouses. MontyCloud DAY2™ is a no-code cloud management solution that simplifies cloud operations, without having to add additional IT resources. With MontyCloud DAY2™, IT teams can enable self-service consumption, standardize deployments, optimize cloud costs, deliver granular governance, reduce security & compliance issues, and automate incident management.
You can follow MontyCloud on LinkedIn, Twitter or subscribe to OpsTalk™, a podcast for CloudOps teams, by CloudOps experts.
Lori Day
MontyCloud, Inc.
+1 832-652-4211
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other