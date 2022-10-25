Home David Bell Has Been Appointed Director Of Dining And Entertainment At Intercontinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa

17th October 2022 (Natadola, Fiji): InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa has appointed David Bell as Director of Dining and Entertainment for the five-star property at Natadola, Sigatoka. Leading the Resort’s food, beverage and entertainment programs and concepts, Bell brings close to ten years of leadership experience across Fiji, Australia, and the Middle East.

Bell started his culinary leadership journey as Group Head Chef for Bayfield Hotel Group in Australia, spending seven years overseeing multiple kitchen departments across five hotels. He spent a year working as a Private Chef on a luxury yacht based out of Monaco before joining IHG in 2014 as the Executive Sous Chef for InterContinental Regency Bahrain. David joined InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa in 2018 as Executive Chef and has been an integral part of the Resort’s leadership team ever since.

Lachlan Walker, Area General – South Pacific, InterContinental Hotels Group, said: “It is an immense joy to witness Chef David’s growth and overall contribution to the Resort experience and now being able to add to IHG’s Room To Grow initiative with this recent promotion. David is an integral part of our leadership team, and his experience and expertise contribute to the overall guest experience. David has raised the calibre of the overall food and dining experience in the last three years, and we are excited for the future of our Food and Dining Department with David at the helm of operations.”

In his new role, David will oversee the resorts banquet operations as well as five impressive dining outlets: Sanasana Restaurant, a family-centric international breakfast and dinner buffet restaurant; Toba Bar & Grill, a poolside outlet that features a wide range of dining options, including wood-fired pizzas, burgers and decadent desserts; Navo Signature-Restaurant, speciality dining restaurant featuring contemporary cuisine inspired by the sea, prepared in the glass-walled show kitchen and an extensive range of new and old world wines; the Kama lounge and bar and Club InterContinental Lounge perched on the hills of Natadola serving exclusive adult-only breakfast, exclusive afternoon high-tea and sunset cocktails & canapes to Club InterContinental guests.

Within his role, David’s focus is to strengthen further business and revenue goals – from leisure guests to large groups, conferences, and weddings.

On a personal level, David is passionate about giving back to the community and ensuring that there is always a focus on growing our produce and finding local suppliers at every opportunity. He is excited to have his family join him in Fiji later this year to share this journey.

