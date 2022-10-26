New Mobile App, Seed Tracker Technology, Offers a Digital Almanac For Cannabis Cultivators and Plant Enthusiasts
After years of development, we are thrilled to launch Seed Tracker Technology. It really is a modern, pocket-sized almanac for the next gen grower,”BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seed Tracker Technology, a new mobile app merging innovation and long-established cultivation expertise, offers a digital version of the classic farmer’s almanac. Designed for cannabis growers, breeders, and gardeners of traditional botanicals, Seed Tracker Technology allows users to easily authenticate cannabis seeds, track plant growth, and communicate with a network of growers for best practices.
Built by growers for growers, the new platform is a trusted resource for beginners to pros with an expansive library of tools, from lunar calendars, astronomical data, and weather forecasting, to hands-on advice and troubleshooting. Seed Tracker Technology is free to download via the SeedTracker app, which is compatible with Apple and Android devices. For more information, visit seedtracker.com.
Initially developed to help cannabis cultivators verify seed purchases, Seed Tracker Technology has evolved into a digital compendium for all types of garden enthusiasts looking to improve their planting techniques and better monitor germination and harvest cycles.
“After years of development, we are thrilled to launch Seed Tracker Technology. It really is a modern, pocket-sized almanac for the next gen grower,” said Landra De, CEO at Seed Tracker Technology. “User-friendly and convenient, our app makes plant care easier while also offering a platform to share tips and build community.”
Seed Tracker Technology allows cannabis growers to scan a custom QR code for every cannabis seed or strain harvested and dispensed. Growers are able to access need-to-know facts, including: seed origin, yield, THC/CBD percentage, cultivation difficulty, environmental needs, seed authentication and anti-counterfeit features. From there, the technology expands to traditional botanicals, allowing users to:
- Follow step-by-step germination instructions. These must-have instructions are interactive and allow growers to germinate individual seeds with an easy-to-follow manual.
- Track multiple seeds at the same time. Users can track the growth and germination of multiple seeds simultaneously.
- Access convenient in-app support. App users can ask questions about germination, app functions, and more through easy-to-use in-app chats.
- Utilize the SeedTracker diary. Once app users have their seeds in-hand and complete the germination process they can create a diary t0 track their growing experience. This even includes the ability to upload photos and videos.
- Set gardening reminders. The technology makes it easy to incorporate reminders for watering, lighting, nutrients, and specific grow calendars, including lunar cycles.
The Seed Tracker Technology app plans to open the platform to other seed brands and products in 2023. Currently, Seed Tracker Technology is QR code compatible with cannabis wholesaler, Vancoast Seeds, and online seed purveyor, Rocket Seeds. For more information, visit seedtracker.com or email admin@seedtracker.com for personalized QR codes.
About Seed Tracker Technology
Established in 2021, Seed Tracker Technology is a mobile app that merges innovation and long-established cultivation forecasting to create a digital almanac for cannabis growers, breeders, and gardeners of traditional botanicals. Seed Tracker Technology allows users to easily authenticate cannabis seeds, track plant growth, and communicate with a network of growers for best practices. Built by growers for growers, the new platform is a trusted resource for beginners to pros with an expansive library of tools, from lunar calendars and weather forecasts to hands-on advice and troubleshooting. For more information, visit seedtracker.com. The SeedTracker app is available for Apple and Android devices.
