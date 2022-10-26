Submit Release
Announcing Agility Insurance Services’ partnership with CenterWell

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility and CenterWell have created a new partnership that improves enrollees' access to high-quality, senior primary care. Participating in the joint Care Coordination Agreement means agents can assist in appointing enrollees' primary care physicians and scheduling the first clinic visit. Backed by Humana, CenterWell currently has over 65 locations in 9 states and they are growing rapidly.

More about CenterWell:
CenterWell has made it a mission to provide healthcare to senior populations. CenterWell’s first focus is to ensure that the healthcare they provide is personalized and compassionate. The team is composed of dedicated physicians and medical professionals who strive to help their patients any way they can.

More about Agility Insurance Services:
Agility Insurance Services is a Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency (GA) that provides contracting, training, enrollment, and marketing services and guidance to thousands of licensed health insurance agents throughout the United States. Agility’s Producer Support team consists of agent contracting, training, marketing, and sales experts who strive to help agents achieve their personal sales goals and connect consumers with insurance providers. These partnerships allow their agents to offer a broad selection of individual, group and Medicare plans that match the needs of their clients. From individual and family health insurance to small group marketing and Medicare sales support, agents can expect top-level agent support year-round from the Agility team.

Contact Agility Insurance Services today to learn how you, as an agent, can participate in our new agent care coordination program and be compensated for your efforts! Agility currently works with thousands of agents by offering Medicare contracting with these insurance carriers:

Amerigroup (MAPD)
Aetna Medicare (MAPD + PDP)
Aetna Senior Supplemental (Medigap)
BCBS of Texas (MAPD + Medigap)
Cigna Medicare (MAPD)
Cigna Supplemental Benefits (Medigap)
Care N' Care (MAPD)
CHRISTUS Health (MAPD)
Devoted Health (MAPD)
Humana Medicare (MAPD + PDP)
Molina Medicare (MAPD)
Oscar Health (MAPD)
Wellcare (MAPD + PDP)
UnitedHealthcare Medicare (MAPD + PDP + Medigap)

