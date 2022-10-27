RYANAIR SIGNS 5-YEAR PARTNERSHIP EXTENSION WITH CEFA AVIATION

(From left) Neal McMahon, Ryanair’s Director of Operations, and Dominique Mineo, CEFA Aviation’s CEO at Ryanair Corporate Head Office in Dublin, Ireland. (From left) Paul Kelly, Ryanair’s Chief Instructor Line; Neal McMahon, Ryanair’s Director of Operations; Dominique Mineo, CEFA Aviation’s CEO, and Xavier Colognac, CEFA Aviation’s Sales Director at Ryanair Corporate Head Office in Dublin, Ireland (From left) Neal McMahon, Ryanair’s Director of Operations, and Dominique Mineo, CEFA Aviation’s CEO at Ryanair Training Center in Dublin, Ireland.

Ryanair signs a 5-year partnership extension with CEFA Aviation to provide CEFA AMS (Aviation Mobile Services) for Ryanair’s pilot training programmes.

We are excited to extend our agreement with CEFA to continue to deliver the highest standard of training to our pilots.” — Ryanair’s Director of Operations, Neal McMahon

COLMAR, FRANCE, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryanair, Europe’s No. 1 airline, today (27 Oct) announced a 5-year partnership extension with CEFA Aviation, a leader in flight safety and pilot training software and services, to provide cloud-based mobile service CEFA AMS (Aviation Mobile Services) for Ryanair’s industry-leading pilot training programmes.

Ryanair was the first airline in Europe to introduce this breakthrough pilot training innovation with the only app in the world allowing pilots to replay their flights on their tablet after landing and is pleased to agree a further 5-year extension.

Ryanair’s Director of Operations, Neal McMahon, said:

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with CEFA Aviation, whose innovative software further improves our world-leading pilot training. Our pilots are very pleased with the addition of this new software tool which delivers constructive feedback to our crew after every flight, and we are excited to extend our agreement with CEFA to continue to deliver the highest standard of training to our pilots.”

Dominique Mineo, CEFA Aviation’s CEO and founder said:

“CEFA AMS has proven its significant contribution to improving training and flight safety by offering new learning opportunities to pilots from their daily flights. The ability to self-critique, previously unavailable, is a unique aspect of the CEFA platform and is seen by pilots as a valuable addition to post-flight review. We are excited that our software tool has been chosen by Ryanair to strengthen the training resources of its pilots over the next five years and we look forward to the extension of our partnership which will pave the way for new developments.”

About CEFA Aviation

CEFA Aviation, a privately held French company, enhances pilot training and flight safety, developing world-leading 3D animation software and services for the past 22 years. The innovative solutions developed by its experts recreate flights with high details and accuracy based on data from aircraft flight recorders.

More than 100 major and regional airlines, cargo operators, and investigative authorities on five continents use the company's core software, CEFA FAS (Flight Animation software) for pilot training and safety analysis.

Translating flight data into precise visualization requires an in-depth understanding of aircraft systems and software engineering complexity. CEFA Aviation has been a pioneer in easy-to-use flight data animation since Dominique Mineo founded the company in 2000. Its long-lasting success is attributable to a passion for aviation and innovation, listening to its clients, and delivering gold-standard support. The CEFA Aviation is headquartered in the Alsace region of France.

At the Dubai Airshow 2017, CEFA Aviation unveiled a breakthrough visualization tool to enhance further and personalize pilot training: CEFA AMS. Additional information can be found at www.cefa-aviation.com/

Join us on social media and never miss a press release on Twitter @CEFAviation and Linkedln at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cefa-aviation