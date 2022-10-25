Submit Release
Porcello's Buying Events are back

The Porcello family is back! The Third Generation of the Porcello Family is holding their infamous buying events in the Northwest.

BELLEVUE, WA, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a two-year hiatus, the third generation of the Porcello Family is back to hosting their infamous Porcello Buying events. Founded in 1952 by Tony and Ann Porcello, Porcello Jewelry has become synonymous with the Greater Norwest Washington area.

Families from all over Washington state would venture to Porcello's to purchase memories to give to their loved ones; with Porcello estate buying events, the Porcellos come to you. The Grandchildren of Tony and Ann Porcello has been able to keep their grandparents' memory alive through exceptional service and trustworthiness. Go to Porcellos.com/events to find the location nearest you.

