Women's Tackle Football Team Recruiting for 2023
The Midwest Mountain Lions are recruiting women in the Milwaukee and Chicago areas for their 2023 tackle football season.
From 2-3, veterans and coaches will host an informal meet and greet for rookies, recruits, and those with potential interest to gauge what women’s tackle football Mountain Lion-style is all about.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After spending their inaugural season developing the core of talent to take them to the next level, the Midwest Mountain Lions women’s tackle football team is ready to expand for the 2023 season. Representing Chicagoland and SE Wisconsin in the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA), the lime-green flavored Mountain Lions took on teams three times their roster size last year and hung in until the last play each and every time, no matter what the scoreboard said. Opponents and coaches alike agreed that there was a uniquely established core of players that never quit, never gave up, and played their hearts out on every down.
The first tryout was a smashing success in Gurnee, Illinois on October 8th where several new rookies showed up to learn from the vets, the returning coaches, and at least one new coach. This time, the second tryout, also a minicamp of sorts, will be at One on One Sports in Gurnee on November 12th, 2022. From 2-3, like the previous tryout and minicamp, veterans and coaches will be hosting an informal meet and greet for rookies, recruits, and those with potential interest to gauge what women’s tackle football Mountain Lion-style is all about. Following the session, from 3-5, tryouts will commence. For those who feel too shy, unsure, curious, worried about inclusivity, or any other concern that may be holding them back, it is encouraged to show up at 2pm to have those worries assuaged. Tryouts will have a $20 fee attached for anyone interested in participating. One on One Sports requests that no cleats be used on their surfaces, so please bring athletic or turf shoes to this particular event.
The Women’s Football Alliance is the premiere women’s tackle football league in the game today, most notably having their championship and all-star games featured at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio the last two years as well as the Division Pro game being aired on ESPN2 nationally. To join the group of Midwesterners from Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and beyond as they take their next steps toward Canton, be sure to get to One on One Sports (101 Ambrogio Dr, Suite G) in Gurnee, IL on November 12th. Bring activewear and turf/athletic shoes, and be ready to throw your hand in with the Mountain Lions family on three.
About the Team
The Midwest Mountain Lions is a women’s tackle football team in the southeast Wisconsin and Chicagoland areas. Founded in 2019, the team was created to ensure women’s tackle football remained active in the area after all previous teams ceased operations. After battling complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team completed their inaugural season this spring as a member of the Women’s Football Alliance, a nationwide league with over 60 teams.
For more information on the Midwest Mountain Lions, visit www.mwmountainlions.com or find them on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.
